The 4 Zodiac Signs That Struggle With Anxiety The Most

Everyone has anxiety sometimes. It's how you stop yourself from getting in extreme danger, and how your ancestors stopped themselves from becoming prey. Unfortunately, some of the star signs may be more inclined than others towards this heart-racing and head-spinning survival mechanism. So if you're curious whether you fall under one of the zodiac signs prone to anxiety, look no further.

Each star sign has certain personality predispositions attributed to that sign. While these personality traits cannot ever diagnose or predict a mental health condition, they can give you a little insight into how you may perceive — and interact with — the world around you. If you tend to get nervous in crowds, or particularly sweaty before a big presentation, astrology may have something to do with it.

According to astrologers, there are ways your star sign might indicate certain thinking patterns. And, if cognitive behavioral therapy indicates anything, thinking patterns are one of the major sources of anxiety. So if you suffer from racing thoughts or other symptoms, it might give you some relief to know that others with your personality type tend towards these feelings too.

But experiencing anxiety is not confined to certain personality types, or a certain set of zodiac signs. So if you feel like you're struggling with anxiety, regardless of your sign, it is best to speak with a mental health professional.

These are the 4 zodiac signs that may struggle with anxiety the most.

1 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle For Gemini, balancing their twin personalities may make them anxious at times. "The twins [might] take on too many projects, as they move at a fast pace. After all, they have two people to do the task of one person," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Due to their speedy can-do attitude and their natural tendency to overthink matters ... [Geminis may get] overwhelmed, which can cause anxiety issues. Also, Gemini is a mutable sign — they take on the energy of others." So, if you're a Gemini for whom this sounds all-to-familiar, make sure you take some time for yourself every once and a while. Self-care isn't just about relaxation, after all.

2 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle The never-stopping Cancer might occasionally be inclined to thoughts that don't stop either. "Being the natural go getter of the zodiac, Cancers take on many responsibilities," Stardust says. "However, this can often lead them to need a momentary break, otherwise they can become super anxious. Taking time out to focus on themselves is the perfect remedy for their anxiety." Trust that your to-do list will get done, and put your mental health as priority number one.

3 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Even for the most patient sign of the zodiac, patience can run out. And when it does, anxiety can often follow. "Once [Virgo's] patience is exhausted ... they feel anxious as they have overthought the matter ad nauseam and are frustrated," Stardust says. "Virgos have anxiety when pushed by others, after a long time of over-analyzing situations. Also, the desire and need to resolve matters perfectly, or on good terms, can leave Virgos tired from internalizing, which leads to anxiety." Stardust recommends that Virgos get in touch with the idea that there is no such thing as true perfection. And if you are a Virgo who struggles with anxiety, seeking the help of a therapist may also be a good idea.