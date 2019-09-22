When it comes to keeping debris out of your house, finding the best doormat for sand is key. However, given the vast number of rugs on the market, it's important to know what to look for when you're searching for a doormat that'll keep your home dirt-free. As a general rule of thumb, you'll want to make sure that you find a rug that offers durability and a sturdy grip — especially in high-traffic areas. You'll also want to keep in mind that there are certain types of materials that'll capture and retain more sand than others.

Here's what you should be looking for as you shop for the best doormats for sand:

Materials

Your mat should be made of materials that are resistant to wear and tear, such as polyester and AstroTurf. It can also be a huge plus if your rug has absorbent qualities like those offered by microfiber. And of course, your doormat should be textured enough to scuff sand and dirt from shoes and paws as they enter your home. Another material that can help with scraping debris is coir, a rough fiber derived from coconuts.

Nonslip Backing

It's important that the base of your mat is made of a nonskid material — such as nonslip PVC or rubber — so it'll stay in place while you walk on it. Not only will this protect your floors from damage caused by scuffs and water, but it'll also help prevent unwanted slippage.

Easy to Clean

Lastly, your new mat should be easy to clean and maintain. If you can throw it into the washing machine, sweep it up with a broom, or soak it down with a garden hose, you're in good shape. (In other words, it shouldn't be harder to clean your doormat than the actual floor — because that would completely defeat the purpose of having it.)

With that being said, here are five of the best doormats to keep your floors clean from sand and dirt.

1. The Best Doormat For Sand With Over 2,000 Positive Reviews Dog Gone Smart Dirty Dog Doormat $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Dog Gone Smart's Dirty Dog doormat features tiny strands of quick-drying microfiber that'll trap debris and absorb mud as you walk across it. Thanks to its impressive absorption rate of 3,000 grams per square meter (GSM), it's the perfect product for anyone who lives near the beach or other areas prone to dampness (whether dogs live in the house or not). This doormat is made with a nonskid rubber backing that'll prevent extra movement and slippage, too. Not to mention, it's machine-washable, which means you can clean it up after times of heavy usage. This versatile doormat — which comes in a variety of sizes and colors to complement your space — is a fan favorite on Amazon. It currently boasts over 1,800 five-star reviews (and more than 2,000 positive reviews) from users who can't seem to get enough of its amazing functionality. Reviewers say: "I ordered 2 of these doormats based on other customer reviews. They have cut the amount of dirt/sand in my house by at least half."

2. The Best Doormat For Sand In High-Traffic Areas GrassWorx Clean Machine Flair Doormat $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This GrassWorx Clean Machine Flair Doormat is made with AstroTurf material, which uses grass-like plastic blades to scuff and trap sand from the bottom of your shoes. Apparently, the mat itself can hold up to 1 pound of dirt per week, all while hiding it beneath its blades. According to the doormat's manufacturer, it even features a nonslip fabric bottom that keeps it in place. This mat also comes in a variety of muted earth tones that'll match your home's aesthetic, and it can be cleaned with the rinse of a hose. Don't worry about getting it wet, either; it's resistant to mildew and mold. Reviewers say: "By far the best, and only, solution to reducing sand tracked in our home."

3. A Budget-Friendly Option With A 2-For-1 Price California Home Goods Doormats (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon At less than $10 a piece, California Home Goods' doormats offer an amazing bang-for-you-buck value. These heavy-duty rugs are made from recycled material and use grooved polyester surfaces to scrape and store various debris. They're also highly absorbent, which means you won't have to worry about water leaking onto your floor. These mats can be easily cleaned by shaking them off or watering them down with a hose. Similar to other rugs mentioned on this list, these have rubber backings that help keep them in place. They also come in three different colors: black, brown, and gray. Reviewers say: "Great rugs for the price. They pick up sand really well."

4. The Best Decorative Doormat That'll Control Sand Refetone Nonslip Doormat $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This nonskid doormat by Refetone meets perfectly at the intersection of functionality and style. It's made with polypropylene fabric that helps trap debris and absorb wetness, all while looking chic. Plus, since the mat features a shallow depth and reinforced edges, it won't get caught underneath your door while its opening and closing (depending on the height of your door, of course). Not only is this mat useful and pleasing to the eye, but it's also extremely simple to wash. If you want to freshen it up, you can use a vacuum or broom to pull the debris off. For an intense cleaning, you can throw it into the washing machine. Reviewers say: "I put this doormat in the doorway and it fits perfectly there. It absolutely reduces a lot of dirt we brought from outside. The material feels nice and the mat is nonslip."