There are few sweeter ways to spend the time than relaxing with good friends and a great glass of wine. Only, hold that thought, because one product can make the experience even better: the best unbreakable wine glasses.

In this day and age of tech advancements popping up everywhere, there's no reason why anyone should have to clean up glass poolside from a wine glass you knocked over while laughing too hard at a joke. These glasses make it possible to forget what you're holding and focus on having fun — pinky swear, even the wine snobs in your life will love owning these glasses.

Most shatterproof wine glasses are made from higher quality plastics, like tritan, or plastic substitutes, like polymer. You'll find the majority in this category are stemless and slightly smaller than their traditionally sized counterparts — but stemmed glasses are still an option, as well. If plastic isn't your favorite material, stainless steel is another popular choice — one that, in some cases, can provide an insulating component that keeps wine chilled for hours. And one of the most sought-after indestructible wine glasses is the silicone wine glass, which is so flexible you can literally toss it inside of your luggage and forget about it.

Grab a set of these unbreakable wine glasses and sit back, relax, and enjoy your wine anywhere — even poolside while children and dogs run around.

1 Colorful Insulated Wine Glasses To Keep Drinks Chilled For Hours Amazon MascotKing Insulated Stemless Glass $18 AmazonBuy Now Get two amazing benefits from one shatterproof glass: These unbreakable stemless tumblers also happen to be insulated and a dream come true if you prefer your wine cold. Crafted from high-grade stainless steel, they keep beverages chilled up to 9 hours (and warm drinks hot for three hours — perfect for apple cider). They have a non-slip bottom and a clear, spill-resistant lid — just pop it on when your dog comes around to prevent merlot from getting on your carpet. These glasses are versatile and can be used for other beverages like coffee and cocktails, come in a variety of pretty colors, and last forever (provided you wash them by hand).

2 Silicone Wine Glasses That Belong At All Of Your Parties Amazon Brovino Silicone Wine Glasses $15 (Set of 4) AmazonBuy Now Breakable wine glasses and outdoor barbecues are a terrible combination. Why risk the possibility of having to clean up broken glass when these flexible silicone wine glasses exist? These shatterproof glasses are made from non-stick silicone that is dishwasher safe, and of course, you can use them for much more than just wine. Storing these glasses is much easier than doing so with their glass counterparts, too — they actually fit inside of one another and can be stacked without worrying about them breaking. Some reviewers say they freeze these glasses before filling them with vino, while others rave about how well these travel — bring them in your luggage and you can celebrate anywhere you roam.

3 Tritan Plastic Wine Glasses That Look Like Glass Amazon Michley Unbreakable Wine Glasses $25 (Set of 4) AmazonBuy Now If tumblers will never be wine glasses in your mind, these unbreakable stemmed versions are the ideal compromise. They're made from a material called Tritan, which is a durable BPA-free plastic that you could easily mistake for glass. They are so solid they won't warp or break in the dishwasher (top rack only) and won't lose their shine after several washes, which is something that often happens to plastic. They won't dent like stainless steel either, and they also can be tossed into your luggage for trips. One reviewer put these glasses to the ultimate test — he actually bashed on one using a mini sledgehammer (there's even a video to prove it, if you don't believe me). And nothing at all happened — he is still happily using them to enjoy vino.

4 A Polymer Wine Glass With A Thumb Dimple For A Better Grip Amazon Govino Shatterproof Wine Glass $13 (Set of 4) AmazonBuy Now Made from food-safe, BPA-free flexible polymer, these unbreakable wine glasses have a thumb dimple that's more than just cute — it makes maintaining a firm grip a whole lot easier. Similar to crystal, these glasses reflect the color and aromatics of wine for a better drinking experience — though some reviewers say they're better for every day table wines and can distort the taste of fine wine and champagne. Reviewers caution that, even though these glasses are technically dishwasher safe, they'll last longer without warping if you wash them by hand. Overall, these are an excellent choice for outside parties and events with kids and pets.