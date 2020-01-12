Bring the scents you love from winter indoors or fend off winter blues and seasonal colds with the best essential oils for winter. With this often chilly season come shorter, colder days and longer, darker nights. So, many of the oils below have anti-anxiety and mood-boosting properties, as well as a festive blend with a cozy, woodsy scent that exudes winter.

To combat the winter blues, essential oils like lavender and geranium are research-backed mood boosters, and peppermint oil can help fight off any winter tiredness that may have you down. But there's more than mood to think about when winter weather hits.

While it’s possible to catch the flu year-round, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dubbed fall and winter America’s flu season, and essential oils like ravintsara and oregano can help you feel better and breathe easy; oregano, particularly, has antioxidant and antibacterial properties, as well as pain-fighting qualities that can come in handy if you start feeling under the weather.

For your peace of mind, I've made sure the oils below are 100% pure, come from companies with third-party lab testing, and have all undergone GC/MS testing, a form of testing that identifies different substances within a test sample.

Check out the best essential oils for winter, which can either be diffused or used topically and might just help improve your mood, your sleep quality, and promote overall winter wellness.