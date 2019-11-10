The 6 Best Essential Oil Starter Kits

Adding essential oils to your self-care routine is a great way to relieve stress, boost your mood, or even support better sleep. With so many individual essential oil options to choose from, beginners will want to make things as simple as possible. The best essential oil starter kits give you an excellent variety and can include anything from pure oils to those that are already blended for you.

Essential oils are made by extracting the chemical and aromatic essence of plants. Many people believe essential oils have a soothing effect and can contribute to a person's general well-being. There are three ways to use essential oils: inhaling, applying directly to your skin, or ingesting. However, ingesting essential oils is not recommended without speaking to a healthcare professional first.

For inhaling, add a few drops to a tissue or dry towel and breath in the scent. Or, you can choose to use a diffuser, which breaks down the oils into particles before misting them into the air.

When applying essential oils to the skin, be sure to dilute it with a carrier oil first, such as jojoba or grapeseed oil. Or you can also add some drops to your bathwater.

Essential oil blends are easier for beginners as they were already crafted for a specific purpose, such as making homemade deodorant. You can also use pure oils to create your own combinations. These allow for more versatility, yet may require a little research beforehand.

(Note: If you're pregnant or breastfeeding, be sure to check with a healthcare provider first before investing in essential oils. Some are safer than others.)

The highest quality essential oils are those that are therapeutic grade, which means they are pure, undiluted, and can safely be inhaled or applied to the skin. All the essential oil starter kits listed here include therapeutic grade oils, giving you the best of the best to choose from.

1. The Best Essential Oil Starter Kit, All Things Considered Plant Therapy Essential Oil Set of 6 $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This set from Plant Therapy comes with six 10 milliliter bottles, giving you the perfect amount to get started on your essential oil journey. Scents include lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus, lemon, tea tree, and sweet orange. These 100% pure oils are organic, come from non-GMO plants, and are equally effective whether they are used in a diffuser, inhaled, or applied onto your skin. Boost your mood with sweet orange or add a little lavender to your pillow to promote relaxation; this kit gives you the opportunity to try a little bit of everything. Bonus: the company also offers consultations with a certified aromatherapist to assist with any questions about the scents and their uses. Many users agree the quality of these oils is top notch. The scents are strong and they come in an elegant wooden box, which reviewers also report not only makes it helpful for storage but also for repurposing. Fans say: "Plant Therapy, you are a company that makes perfect scents! I am so grateful to you. This review comes from someone who has used essential oils, almost daily, for over 20 years. Where were you then! [...] As a new customer, the first thing I notice is the integrity of the packaging. Is it mindful? Yes!! Was there any waste? No!!."

2. The Best Budget-Friendly Starter Kit Kis Oils Pure Essential Oil Set of 8 $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This budget-friendly essential oil kit includes eight 10 milliliter vials. With no additives or fillers, these are all 100% pure making this set a fantastic way for beginners to sample and determine what scents they do or do not prefer. Inside the kit, you'll find a versatile range of oils— lavender, sweet orange, peppermint, lemongrass, tea tree, eucalyptus, lemon, and frankincense. The bottles come packaged in a sleek black box, which makes this a great gift idea for those who are also interested in getting started in aromatherapy. If there's one downside to this kit it's that a a handful of users report that some of the scents aren't as strong as they'd expect. But with bottles that cost just over $1 each, there's very minimal investment involved. Fans say: "I bought these oils based on the pricing and have been extremely satisfied. Using only a few drops, I have hours of scents to enjoy. I will be buying this set again when I eventually run out of the current pack!"

3, An Aromatherapy Starter Kit With 18 Essential Oils Natrogix Nirvana Essential Oil Set of 18 $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Those who are more ambitious and want to experience the world of aromatherapy from an even larger scale should consider this ample essential oil kit. With 18 oils, you’ll be set for creating countless remedies or blends. Beyond the traditional scents found in some of our other picks, you'll also find ones like Moroccan rosemary, turmeric oil, ylang ylang, basil, cedarwood, bergamot, and cinnamon. You'll also get access to a free companion ebook, which will give you a more in-depth education on the benefits and uses of each oil, plus recipes for creating your own blends. Nearly 2,200 Amazon reviewers have given this set a 4.4-star rating because it's such a great value. Several also mention that the display box is so "gorgeous" that they've also found ways to reuse it long after their bottles are empty. Fans say: "I was in search of pure, good quality essential oils at a fairly decent price. Let me tell you, (and I’m sure you already know) they can get expensive. I’ve seen just one small bottle at the price of this box of 18! I purchased it having low expectations, but received such a gift when it came. They are wonderful! I love the packaging and the mini book that comes free with it."

4. A Kit That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Blending Artizen Best Essential Oil Blends Top 14 $25 | Amazon See on Amazon There are so many recipes for oil blends readily available across the internet these days that it can be confusing and costly for the more novice user to figure out which ones are best for their needs. This essential oil kit comes with 14 pre-blended bottles, thereby doing all the the measurements for you. Among the collection are potions to help ease sore muscles, promote relaxation, boost energy, and relieve headaches. One user in particular points to the "breathe" bottle for its effect on reducing congestion: "I woke up early today with the worst stuffy nose from allergies. Out of desperation I dug out the breathe oil in hopes I would get a little relief. It was amazing. My nose started to clear right up.” While these combinations can be inhaled or applied directly to the skin, many reviewers say they work best when added to a a diffuser. Keep in mind, unlike our other picks, these bottles are only 5 milliliter each. Fans say: "I bought these in conjunction with my 150ml diffuser for my office desk at work. I thought that people would complain about it because I sit in the lobby area of my workplace but there have been non-stop compliments! I've referred several people to this product because they've enjoyed the scents so much. Would definitely purchase again!

5. This Best Essential Oil Starter Kit With Diffuser Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set of 10 $37 | Amazon See on Amazon This aromatherapy kit is the most expensive pick on the list for good reason— in addition to 10 essential oils, you get a 300 milliliter, BPA-free diffuser, which delivers instant aromatherapy to any room. This oil diffuser is ultrasonic, which means it does't require a filter and has a mist output similar to a humidifier. It comes in an attractive design, has four timer settings, and features seven ambient light modes (you can choose to cycle through them or just stick to one color). To operate, simply add about six drops of oil (or more if you want an even stronger result) to the tank for an aroma that can last up to eight hours. The included 10 milliliter oils are pure with no additives or fillers, so similar to all of the other options above, they have a number of benefits and are not exclusively formulated for diffusers. Fans say: "I’ve had many diffusers in my life and this one in my favorite! It really does a good job at diffusing the essential oils- and it’s a nice, neutral color. I was hesitant at first, because I didn’t know the quality of oils for this brand, but I’ve been very happy with it so far. Everyone in the office loves to stop by my desk because of this diffuser!"

6. A Trio Of Oils Dedicated To Sleep & Relaxation Woolzies Deep Sleep Essential Oil Set of 3 $15 | Amazon See on Amazon When you're having trouble getting a good night's sleep, consider adding essential oils — like this kit by Woolzies — to your nighttime routine. The three blends (appropriately named "stress relief," "sweet dreams," and "relax") are meant to help facilitate an overall more soothing, restful sleep. The oils feature hints of lavender, chamomile, orange, and clary sage. You can choose to use just one blend or create your own unique cocktail by combining drops from each bottle. For the best relaxation benefits, disperse a few drops on a pillow, within a diffuser, or into a warm bath. Fans say: "Great fragrance, very soothing."