Nothing beats the feeling of swapping out your “real” shoes for a comfy pair of slippers. It’s one of life’s greatest simple pleasures, and that’s not all — beyond pampering your hardworking feet, wearing slippers that provide adequate support and shock absorption can also help prevent more serious foot conditions down the road. That’s why it’s so important to invest in high-quality slippers for every season of the year, including summer. While many popular styles of slippers are designed for cozy warmth, the best summer slippers have plenty of ventilation, allowing them to cushion and support your feet without making them overheat.

Finding slippers that provide enough ventilation is pretty easy. But the more important part — finding warm weather-appropriate slippers with adequate cushioning and support — requires a bit more digging. That said, it’s totally worth it for its benefits to your health. Without adequate shock absorption, walking on hard surfaces can gradually wear away at the natural cushioning on the soles of your feet, and once that happens, the change is permanent.

Luckily, there are tons of great slippers out there that check off all the most important boxes: they provide enough cushioning and shock absorption to pamper and protect your feet in the long term, and they also have enough ventilation to keep your feet cool and comfortable in the short term. Better still, you won’t have to search too hard to find them for yourself, because this handy roundup features six pairs of the best slippers for summer that you can buy right now.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Slippers For Summer, All Things Considered Vionic Relax Orthotic Thong Slipper $65 | Amazon See on Amazon Vionic has earned a stellar reputation for making some of the best orthotic slippers and sandals on the market, and their best-selling Relax slippers are far from an exception. In over 3,000 glowing Amazon reviews, fans rave about how their moulded orthotic footbeds and shock-absorbing EVA midsoles make them incredibly comfortable and supportive, resulting in an exceptional average rating of 4.4 stars. Other highlights include their fully adjustable straps, which make it easy to achieve the perfect snug-yet-comfortable fit, and their soft fabric-lined footbeds, which are treated with antibacterial and odor-resistant finishes to help keep the slippers fresh. Choose from seven different colors and prints, including light pink and leopard (pictured). Available sizes: 5-12

2. Runner Up Acorn Spa Thong with Premium Memory Foam $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Treat yourself to luxury with these pillowy soft thong slippers from Acorn. Made with plush spa terry, their marshmallow-like footbeds are cushioned with a generous layer of quick-recovering memory foam, which cradles the contours of your feet and provides impressive heel and arch support. While their uppers are soft, the slippers do have durable, skid-proof rubber soles, so there's no need to worry about ruining them if you step out to check the mail. Available sizes: 5-12 (regular, wide)

3. The Best Faux Fur Slippers For Summer LongBay Fuzzy Faux Fur Spa Slide $26 | Amazon See on Amazon How fabulous are these fuzzy faux fur slippers? They look like something Rihanna would wear. There's more to them than just good looks, however — shockingly comfortable, their plush memory foam footbeds feel like you're stepping into a cloud, while their EVA insoles provide shock absorption and support. Plus, unlike many other faux fur slippers, these have footbeds lined in durable terry, so they won't get matted and dirty over time. Not into pink? They also come in black or a pretty dove gray. Available sizes: 5-12

4. The Best Satin Slippers For Summer isotoner Satin Ballerina Slipper $16 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll feel like Cinderella in these pretty satin slippers. Not only are they timeless and chic, but they're designed with flexible materials and special cushioned insoles that mold to the shape of your feet, ensuring you'll get a just-right, custom fit. Other perks include the fact that they're machine-washable, and that they're compact and foldable, making them an excellent option for travel. If you need more convincing, turn to the review section — of the nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers who provided feedback, a full 80% gave them a perfect five-star rating. Available sizes: 5-12

5. The Best Summer Slippers If Your Feet Are Prone To Overheating Wishcotton Memory Foam Thong Slippers $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for summer slippers with a more understated look, you can't go wrong with these thong slippers from Wishcotton. Their cushioned insoles are made with layers of high-density memory foam and pillowy sponge, so every step you take in them feels like a treat. Additionally, their anti-skid rubber soles help keep your steps sure, which also makes them durable enough for minor outdoor wear. Last, the plush velvet they're covered with not only feels luxurious, but it also wicks away moisture and is quick-drying, making these an especially great option if other slippers tend to make your feet sweaty. Available sizes: 5-12