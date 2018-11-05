Predicting what can cause divorce has long been something people have tried to figure out. While no one method can tell a person with certainty whether a couple will last, a bunch of different forms of insight can be worthwhile. The zodiac couples most likely to divorce often have personality incompatibilities that draw them together, but ultimately can become major issues.

The main predictors of divorce often are due to the ways a couple interacts. The strongest couples, in the end, are able to learn how to communicate effectively, and to withstand conflict.

Some couples, however, will have signs of incompatibility from the get-go. Others will find these moments of incongruity later in their relationship. "While many sun signs connect at first, problems start down the road, their true nature is exposed over time, which may be a turn off for their counterpart, leading to issues within relationships," astrologist Lisa Stardust, tells Bustle. For many of these zodiac couples, the initial attraction is strong, but the issues they face down the line mean that they have difficulty moving past them.

While these pairings aren't definite predictors of divorce or separation, they're interesting to use as a gauge for potential relationship issues. Couples like these can seem strong, based on their initial zodiac compatibility, and can grow and flourish, but may not last forever.

Here are the 6 zodiac couples most likely to divorce each other, according to astrologers.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) And Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Ashley Batz/Bustle Aries and Libra may fall in lust. This feeling can be strong enough to lead to marriage, but down the line they might face some serious barriers. "Aries and Libra can be all sparks and passion at first but have to work on communication to avoid problems," astrologist Anna Toonk, tells Bustle. Luckily, they may be able to avoid divorce if they are dedicated to overcoming their communication issues.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) And Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Ashley Batz/Bustle This astrological pair might unfortunately only last so long together. "These astrological opposites are naturally drawn towards each other, as they both enjoy growing together — and yes, their sparky sexual connection bonds them," Stardust says. "However, issues arise because both are fixed signs, meaning they are stuck in their ways. In order for this relationship to evolve, the other has to sacrifice and transform to match the others' desires and needs, which is easier said than done." Changing two people who don't like to change may be too difficult to overcome, but if the pair can work toward compromise there may be hope.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) And Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Gemini and Pisces may be drawn together because they're both so curious and high-minded. Unfortunately, their clashing communication styles may sabotage a long-term connection. "Gemini is happy to explore and speak on the verbal, whereas Pisces is of the nonverbal world and lives in the invisible ethers," astrologist Colin Bedell, tells Bustle. "You're bonded by curious communication though you're not always speaking the same language. So Gemini has to learn that not everything needs to be spelled out for them proactively and Pisces has to learn to use their words to avoid miscommunication and unmet expectations."

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) And Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Unfortunately, opposites attract might not be enough to keep Cancer and Capricorn together forever. The same opposition that draws them together may ultimately tear them apart. "Cancer and Capricorn initially provide to one another what the other lacks, but if there isn’t appreciation for differences this pair encounters problems," Toonk says. Like all struggling couples, Cancer and Capricorn will have to learn to communicate more healthily with one another to stay together.

5 Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) And Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Sometimes, love and hate can get jumbled up. For Leo and Aquarius, their passionate connection can become a battlefield later in the relationship, as the things that initially drew them together become points of contention. "Leo and Aquarius are initially drawn to the others' hard working go get ‘em attitude," Stardust says. "However, the shadow side of these two signs is that they are competitive. This causes problems down the road, as this pairing [might] be better rivals than lovers, often challenging the other, rather than offering support." This conflict may be avoided if the couple can learn to accept one another for their flaws.