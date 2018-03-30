There's a reason why real estate agents say to bake cookies right before an open house. Whether consciously or subconsciously, the smell of a space has the ability to alter the feeling someone gets just by inhaling. The internet has tons of air freshener options, but the best reed diffusers can refresh your space immediately with minimal effort on your part.

Unlike candles or electric diffusers, reed diffusers don't require any flames, plugs, or batteries. Instead, they use wooden sticks (or reeds) to pull the fragrance oils from the bottom of the bottle to the top of the reed, where the scent then evaporates into the air. They require pretty much zero maintenance or remembering to do anything, besides maybe refilling the bottle every couple of months. That's why they're one of the best ways to freshen up your home.

Scientific studies have proven that fragrances can interact with the brain to impact our moods, stress levels, and even working capacities. That's because they can cross over the blood-brain barrier and interact with receptors in the central nervous system. Whether you have a home office, are looking to make your guests feel welcome, or just want a more uplifting environment for yourself, reed diffusers are an effective way to get there. Of course, scent preferences are subjective, so I've included some of the best and most diverse the Internet has to offer.

2 This Indian-Inspired Gift Set If You Can't Choose Just One Scent Amazon Karma Scents Aromatherapy Reed Diffuser Gift Set $31 AmazonBuy Now If you're having trouble choosing just one or are looking for the perfect housewarming present, this gift set comes with six different scents to suit any season or mood. Reviewers say the lavender, rose, vanilla, patchouli, jasmine, and sandalwood oils are "lovely" without being "overpowering," and the price is surprisingly reasonable. Each is carefully curated, inspired by Indian tradition, and comes with its own glass bottle and six reeds so you don't have to worry about inadvertently mixing fragrances.

3 This Soothing Aromatherapy Diffuser Made With Real Lavender Essential Oils Amazon Oojra French Provence Lavender Essential Oil Reed Diffuser $40 AmazonBuy Now For loads of people, the smell of lavender invokes feelings of relaxation and peace. That's because it actually interacts with the nervous system and increases theta and alpha waves in the brain. No wonder the Oojra French Provence Lavender aromatherapy diffuser is so popular. It uses real lavender essential oil along with minty herbal notes and a woody undertone that reviewers say "[smells] like a garden" and "puts [them] into the most tranquil mood." The modern decorative glass bottle compliments any space, from bathrooms to bedrooms, and some buyers even use it to add an uplifting scent to their offices or studios.

4 This Sun-Kissed Cotton Diffuser That Smells Like Fresh, Clean Laundry Amazon MINX Fragrances Sunkissed Cotton Reed Diffuser $28 AmazonBuy Now Prepare your home for summer with the MINX Fragrances Sunkissed Cotton reed diffuser. It has notes of fresh cotton and aloe vera combined with freesia and lily of the valley flowers. It's carefully crafted with quality ingredients for a scent that lasts over 120 days — that's over four months of fresh, clean scents. "I have had a hard time finding a fragrance that I like and that is strong enough to fill a room," one reviewer says. "This is it. Beautiful smell, strong but not overwhelming. Very elegant and will definitely be buying more in the future."

5 This Extremely Popular Amber-Scented Option That Has A Near-Perfect Rating And Glowing Reviews Amazon NEST Fragrances Moroccan Amber Scented Reed Diffuser $44 AmazonBuy Now One of the highest-rated options on Amazon, this NEST Fragrances diffuser has notes of amber, patchouli, and bergamot accented with eucalyptus. One reviewer describes it as a "warm, spicy scent that reminds [them] of cologne and baking cookies," while another simply says it makes their home "smell like a spa." More impressive than the scent, however, is how effectively it diffuses around your home. The alcohol-free formula releases slowly and evenly through the patent-pending ScentSticks for 90 days straight.

6 This Pumpkin Spice Diffuser From Yankee Candle To Get You Psyched For Fall Amazon Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Reed Diffuser $18 AmazonBuy Now As a fall obsessee, I'm of the belief that it's never too early to prepare for the best season ever. This Yankee Candle reed diffuser smells of pumpkin and simmering spices like clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon. It's also got a sweet hint of brown sugar that warms your home when the cold evenings start to roll in. The set comes with a reusable thick-cut glass bottle and natural rattan reeds.