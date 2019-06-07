Whether you’re preparing for colder weather, a summer hike, or you just need a solid undershirt to wear under your favorite V-neck sweater, the best undershirts for women are a year-round staple for any femme person’s wardrobe.

But there are a lot of choices out there — so before you start browsing, you'll need to figure out exactly what you're looking for in an undershirt. Do you need a long sleeve undershirt for extra warmth, or a cooling undershirt to fight sweat? Do you want a pretty lace camisole for special occasions, or a stylish one for everyday layering? Are you looking for scoop necks or V-necks, a traditional tank or spaghetti straps?

You'll also want to think about which fabrics will best meet your needs. Cotton provides warmth and breathability, wicking materials (like high-tech polyester) are ideal for hot weather, exercise, and the sweat-prone, and silk looks and feels elegant. Versatility is important, too, which is why most of the selections below can be used for a number of purposes — from layering to sleepwear to working out. Some of them even offer UPF protection.

Check out the best undershirts for women below. All of them are under $40 (some are 2-packs) and come highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Best Racerback Camisole Kurve American Made Y-Back Spaghetti Strap Basic Cami $12 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon shoppers give this top 4.4 stars, and it's easy to see why. This spaghetti strap racerback camisole works for everything from layering to wearing as a stand-alone tank top in hot weather, especially since it's made with UPF 50+ material. It is 92 percent nylon and eight percent spandex, making it a lightweight and breathable option. Plus, it's available in a range of different colors and can be purchased as a 2- or 3-pack. What fans are saying: “Love these tanks. I joke that these tanks changed my life. I am always wearing racerback tanks in the summer and could not find camis that worked underneath. These are prefect. Super stretchy, smooth material and made in the USA. Will be buying more.” Available Sizes: X-Small/Medium - X-Large/XX-Large

2. The Best Tank Tops For Layering Amazon Essentials Women's 2-Pack Slim-Fit Tank $16 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're preparing for cooler weather and need to add some layers to your wardrobe, or you just need a couple of solid undershirts that can also be worn solo, you can't go wrong with the Amazon Essentials Women's 2-Pack Slim-Fit Tank. These scoop-neck tank tops are made from a blend of breathable cotton, stretchy spandex, and soft modal for ultimate comfort. Amazon customers give them an impressive 4.4 stars, and several commented that they're great for people with bigger busts. What fans are saying: “Exactly what I was looking for. I like to layer a tank top under my shirts as an extra layer. These are well made, fit great, and wash and dry well. I bought them in black, size small. I am five feet tall and 130 pounds and have a bigger chest, and these tanks don’t look over-stretched in them. Will be buying more in other colors! They are not racerback so you can also wear alone and not have your bra strap show.” Available sizes: XS - XXL

3. The Best Long Sleeve Undershirt For Warmth Sivvan Women’s Comfort Long Sleeve T-Shirt $12 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for an undershirt to keep you warm, Sivvan Women’s Comfort Long Sleeve T-Shirt is a great pick. This long sleeve crew neck top is 65 percent polyester and 35 percent cotton jersey knit, making it warm and cozy, yet breathable. It comes in 35 different colors, and it's ideal for layering under sweaters, scrubs, and jackets — but it can also be worn solo, or used as sleepwear on cold nights. Plus, it's a best-seller on Amazon, with a 4.2-star rating and more than 2,900 reviews. What fans are saying: “This is a very comfortable t-shirt. I wear it under my work shirt and it keeps me warm without weighing me down. It clings gently and does not feel like it is strangling me. After washing (by machine) and line drying, it has not lost its shape and no signs of damage either. Overall, I am very satisfied with my purchase and considering purchasing another one (in black) to have as a spare.” Available sizes: XXS - XXXL

4. The Best Undershirt For Sweat Opna Women’s Short Sleeve Moisture-Wicking Athletic Shirt $12 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're exercising, enjoying the great outdoors, or just running errands in summer heat, this moisture-wicking, V-neck undershirt has literally got you covered. Opna Women’s Short Sleeve Moisture-Wicking Athletic Shirt is made from 100 percent breathable, moisture-wicking polyester, and it features PosiCharge technology as well, which helps preserve the colors and logos while simultaneously working to resist snags and control odors. On top of that, Amazon customers give this undershirt 4.6 stars and more than 4,000 positive reviews. What fans are saying: “What is worse than wearing a sweat-soaked t-shirt? In my opinion, not much. I was looking for a shirt to wear while working in the yard, doing stuff that makes me sweat, etc. I am on a medication which causes hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating). Literally, if I THINK too hard, I sweat ... so I had to shop around for a moisture-wicking t-shirt that would dry fast. This t-shirt works as advertised and is true to size. It’s a bit silky but still looks like a t-shirt and is totally opaque (I purchased the black one).” Available Sizes: XS - 4XL

5. The Best Camisole Top With Lace Bozzolo Women's Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Lace Trim Tunic Tank Top (3 pack) $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for some pretty lacy camis to wear under sweaters and other wardrobe staples, the Bozzolo Lace Trim Tunic Tank Tops are a great option. These spaghetti strap camisoles feature a slight V-neck, and they're made from 95 percent breathable cotton and five percent spandex. Plus, they're available in a wide range of sizes, from junior to plus sizes. What fans are saying: “I love these tank tops! They work and fit exactly as you would expect. The lace is a cute touch which I absolutely adore. The pack comes with a black and white top which is perfect to pair with different outfits. They are slightly see through, which is fine since I would only wear these under my clothes. I will be wearing these until I wear them through.” Available Sizes: Small - 3X

6. The Best Silk Camisole Top Fishers Finery Women's Mulberry Silk Cami $39 Amazon See on Amazon This undershirt is a bit of a splurge, but if you're looking for a silk camisole, you'd be hard pressed to find a better pick than the Fishers Finery Women's Mulberry Silk Cami. Made from 100 percent mulberry silk, and available in a variety of colors, this spaghetti strap cami is ideal for layering, dressing up a more casual top, and even sleeping in. Some customers even commented on how much warmer this top made them when they wore it as an undershirt. What fans are saying: “I absolutely adore this silk camisole! It is exactly perfect for the reason I purchased it, which was to wear under shirts that were too see through. An unexpected bonus was that it is also perfect to wear under any shirt to keep warm. My office is kept at frozen food temperature for some reason, and this was just the thing to wear under my sweaters and other shirts, too. It is so lightweight that it can't be detected as something bulkier would have. I will definitely be looking at this store again. Thank you!” Available Sizes: XS - XL