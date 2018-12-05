Dating profiles are made up of more than just someone’s cute photos — there’s the whole bio section, too, where you can try to sell yourself to potential matches. While some people skip writing a dating bio altogether, others fill it in with a few key words, emoji, or a short and sweet paragraph about themselves or what they're looking for. And now, Tinder has released its first-ever Year in Swipe report, which reveals the most popular terms Tinder users had in their bios in 2018.

“The data from Tinder’s Year in Swipe is really interesting,” Dr. Darcy Sterling, Tinder’s dating and relationship trend expert, tells Bustle. “It shows how pop culture, news events and trends inspired people’s profiles. We saw that people loved to include their favorite foods in their bio or use a GIF to spark conversation.”

To get the info, from January through November 2018, Tinder looked at the swipe activity of its users in 11 major markets worldwide: Brazil, Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Spain, India, and South Korea. Since 2019 is right around the corner, it’s a perfect time to reevaluate your own dating bio and see what words stand out.

“Since a lot of people approach dating based on common interests, knowing these word trends could help you craft a more appealing bio,” David Bennett, counselor and relationship expert with Double Trust Dating, tells Bustle. “Plus, these terms can also give you ideas on how to open conversations.” Overall, it’s good to base your app engagement on someone’s bio, too, not just photos, he says.

So, knowing the most popular terms among Tinder users can help your dating game in a few ways. Without further ado, here are the top eight most popular dating bio terms among Tinder users.

1 Fun Andrew Zaeh for Bustle It’s probably no surprise that “fun” came in first place as far as what people write in their dating bios, since you probably want someone fun versus not. And when you meet one-on-one, you’ll know soon enough.

2 Travel Andrew Zaeh for Bustle While there may be some people (read: very few) who don’t like traveling, it’s another attention-grabbing word in people’s profiles, and rightfully so.

3 Food HEX/Stocksy Food is such a great conversation-starter. I know that when I use dating apps, I mention how I’m from Chicago and still looking for the perfect deep dish pizza wherever I go.

4 Drink Hannah Burton/Bustle Since going out for drinks seems like such a popular first-date activity, it’s no surprise that people mention drinks in their profiles.

5 Adventure Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Who doesn’t want to go on an adventure with their date? After all, there are so many activity-based date ideas that are not just about meeting for coffee or drinks, including going hiking, biking, or acting like tourists in your own city (or nearby neighborhood).

6 Sarcasm Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Whether people are describing themselves or what they want in a partner, there's no doubt that sarcasm is a hit on Tinder.

7 Professional Andrew Zaeh for Bustle While dating may seem to be all fun and games, it’s also good to know that your new Tinder match is professional and has goals and aspirations in life.