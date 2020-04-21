This week ushers in some new astrological energy, as Taurus season begins on April 19 — and then we have the April 2020 new moon, which is bestowing us with its springtime magic on April 22 and kicking off a new lunar cycle.

The new beginnings taking place alongside Wednesday's new moon will be filtered through the energy of Taurus, a fixed earth sign, which is where both the sun and moon will be during this lunation. This means we'll be seeing changes or being inspired to start things in the realm of our tangible goals, material possessions, and finances. We'll be focusing on long-term goals, relationships, and personal changes — the Taurus new moon wants to build things to last.

We'll also be thrown a side of unpredictability, as Uranus, the planet of sudden change, will be forming a conjunction aspect with the new moon and spinning a whole lot of unexpected feelings or circumstances in our direction. But not all signs will feel this tizzy in the same way. There are a few zodiac signs April's new moon will affect the least. Read on to find out if you're one of them — and if so, you'll likely be in for a smoother lunar ride.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your relationship to money and value is being lit up by this dark moon, Aries — but the lunar vibe shouldn't rock your world too intensely if you err on the side of caution. "All you need to do is be mindful of your spending habits," astrologer MaKayla Audrey Louise tells Bustle. "Make sure impulsive buys don't occur when self-esteem is fragile and you'll be good to go."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You've got an adventure bug right now, Virgo, and you might be feeling a little stir-crazy. "This new moon should bring you the opportunity to experience new things or to travel," Louise says. "But with the current status of the world, it's likely that you will be limited in your adventures." You'll sail through this lunar energy if you up the adventure factor in other ways — like by reading an imagination-stimulating book or learning something new.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're looking at the structure of your day and plotting the best ways to care for yourself and make your life more functional. Thankfully, though, the shifts won't be too tsunami-like. "This moon will impact your daily tasks, but you have already dealt with the major shifts in your normal daily routines," Louise says. Use this time to refine and make tweaks to your new normal.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're feeling a renewed sense of connection and productivity under this new moon, Pisces, and you'll be motivated to take care of menial tasks and cross things off your to-do list. "You may have shifts in communication, but there’s less likely to be big new beginnings or groundbreaking shifts in public speaking during social isolation," Louise says. The circumstances we're all facing will actually help ensure that this luminary is a chill one for you, so go with the flow.