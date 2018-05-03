Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos will be there for you, and possibly has been the whole time. As one person on Twitter pointed out in the Friends and Avengers: Infinity War meme, there's a connection between the TV show and movie that the world somehow missed with all their Netflix re-watches. But, whether it's because we've all been skipping the intro or too busy singing along to The Rembrandts, we really dropped the ball on this one. And after seeing this tweet, I don't feel so good.

"THE INFINITY STONES WERE HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT," writer @benrosen tweeted in all-caps alongside a screengrab of the Friends logo from the opening credits. Between each letter are six dots in red, blue, orange, green, and purple, which, what do you know, are also the colors of the infinity stones that gave Thanos the power to wipe out half of humanity. That included our favorite superheroes, who are really gone for good after Infinity War, according to the film's screenwriters. Seriously, could it be anymore obvious? Spider-Man's ashes are on our hands for somehow not realizing this. Kind of like how Rachel didn't realize you shouldn't put meat in a trifle. C'mon, you've got to know that.

Once Twitter caught wind of this (fake) Infinity War Easter egg, they assembled some of their best Friends and Avengers theories. "So the real infinity stones were the friends we made along the way?" one person tweeted.

For those wanting to know which infinity stones your favorite Friends character is, Jeopardy! champion Arthur Chu broke it down in one enlightening tweet. Chu wrote that Rachel is the blue Space stone, which offers its user control over reality. Rachel did always seem like the Friend who had her feet firmly planted on the ground.

Like this stone, referred to as the "Tesseract," Rachel was also more powerful than she first appeared. This stone was being used for weaponry, but it soon became clear it could help Loki and others teleport throughout the universe. Rachel quickly became the character that could push numerous stories forward thanks to her connection to each person on the show. And let's be honest, it's possible she'd like to teleport back to when she and Ross thought they were on a break to settle a few things.

Phoebe is the green Time stone, which, like it sounds allows the person in its possession to play with time. The most metaphysical of the Friends, she could visit the future, travel to the past, and basically, stay young forever. Chu gave Monica the purple Power stone, which makes sense since she is definitely the most controlling of the characters and this gem would allow her to control energy.

Ross is the orange Soul stone, which leads Thanos to admit his love for Gamora and it could have been helpful in making Ross just admit he always loved Rachel. It definitely could have stopped Ross from saying Rachel's name at his wedding to Emily. Chandler is the yellow Mind stone, which allows its user to control minds. Maybe that's what a transponster does?

Chu wrote that Joey was the red Reality stone, which caused some controversy since the stone allows its user to manipulate matter. Not everyone believed Joey had the brain power to do that. For those who didn't agree, though, Chu gave the best answer for why he chose it: "Joey always keeps it real." Now, how can you argue with that?

While this fan was just joking about that Friends/Avengers connection, it's easy to imagine that Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Joey somehow have a connection to everything in pop culture. The real question we should be asking, though, is which of the Friends managed to make it out of Infinity War alive?