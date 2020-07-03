Your days of perusing the stacks at your middle school's book fair may be long gone, but you can still make The Baby-Sitters Club a part of your life. That's because the beloved children's novel series of the 1980s and '90s is being brought to a new generation via a Netflix original series. The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix cast is full of some very talented and diverse Gen Z kids who are adding some modern sensibilities to the classic franchise — while also keeping the heart that made the series so relatable to begin with.

For the most part, the stars of the series are relative newcomers to the Hollywood scene. That's not to say that you won't recognize one or two of the older faces among the cast, including one who was the star of her own iconic '90s property, and another who has popped up in a number of popular TV series over the past couple of decades.

Take a look below to learn a little more about each of the main cast members of Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club.

Sophie Grace as Kristy Thomas Netflix Kristy is the ringleader of the Baby-Sitters Club. As such, she functions as its president and founder. She is ambitious and put-together, but is also dealing with some family strife as she struggles with her mother's new marriage. She is portrayed by Sophie Grace, a newcomer with only one previous TV credit: Terror in the Woods, a 2018 Lifetime movie inspired by the Slenderman murders.

Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier Netflix Shy and bespectacled Mary Anne is portrayed by Malia Baker. The character was depicted as white in the books, but has been updated — along with the character of Dawn Schafer — to be a person of color in the new series. Baker was born in Africa and grew up in Canada, and she has a number of minor TV credits, including guest spots on The Flash and The Twilight Zone.

Momona Tanada as Claudia Kishi Netflix Claudia is the artsy member of the group, known for her talented artwork and her funky fashion sense. She's played by Momona Tanada, who, like the character, is of Japanese descent. Tanada is arguably the most recognizable actor of all the kids in the main cast, having appeared as young Lara Jean in Netflix's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. She also had a plum role in another 2020 Netflix movie, The Main Event.

Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill Netflix "Boy-crazy" math wiz Stacey is originally from New York City, making her seem a bit more grown up at times than her compatriots. She is portrayed by Shay Rudolph, who is no stranger to regular TV series acting. Rudolph appeared in nine episodes of the CBS drama Lethal Weapon, portraying Maya Flynn, the daughter of Seann William Scott's character, Wesley Cole.

Xochitl Gomez as Dawn Schafer Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The fifth and final founding member of the club, Dawn is the "new kid" in Stoneybrook, CT, having just moved there from LA. In the series, she is portrayed by Xochitl Gomez. Gomez has appeared in mostly indie projects, including the films Roped and Shadow Wolves. She's also had some more mainstream success of late, showing up in guest spots on the TV series You're the Worst and Gentefied.

Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images Elizabeth is the mother of Kristy, and her new marriage puts a strain on their relationship. Portraying the mom is a very familiar face in Alicia Silverstone, who of course was the star of the classic 1995 high school comedy Clueless. In the ensuing 25 years, Silverstone has starred in a number of films including Batman & Robin, Blast from the Past, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Book Club, and many others.