Prepare yourselves, Bachelor Nation, because the women of Colton Underwood's season have officially been announced, and fans are going to be pleasantly surprised that this year, the bachelor isn't vastly older than the contestants. The average age of the women on The Bachelor Season 23 is 25, which makes sense since Colton is 26. In the past, The Bachelor has been notorious for having mostly much younger women vying for the heart of an older man. However, this season, the age gap is much smaller, which could lead to a match that could last.

Having an age gap in a relationship doesn't doom it, but a study done by the University of Utah did find that people who marry in their late 20s to early 30s tend to have a lower divorce rate. That could be good news for Colton and the women on the show, since they are in that statistic sweet spot. Of course, nothing about The Bachelor is predictable, but if this season ends in a proposal, then Colton and the woman who captures his heart might just be built to last.

As for details on the age spread: the youngest woman on the show this season is the 22-year-old Heather from Carlsbad, California. Meanwhile, the oldest women are Elyse, from Alaska, and Tracy, from Los Angeles, who are both 31.

