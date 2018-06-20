If you've been waiting to find out when your favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette stars would be coming together for another drama-filled summer on the beach in Mexico, your wait is now over. According to Deadline, Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 7, with a special two-hour episode. There's no word on whether or not we might see Jorge (or even Wells Adams) bartending this time around, but just knowing when new episodes will begin is exciting enough. Plus, it's already been teased that Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's engagement will be featured on Paradise.

Hopefully, now that the premiere date has officially been announced, that means an official cast announcement won't take too long to follow. So far, ABC has remained mostly quiet about who might be on the show this season, but it seems likely that fans can expect to see standout contestants from both this year's edition of The Bachelorette and Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year.

Of course, we have to get through Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette first — we're only four episodes in, after all — but it's definitely exciting to be able to start the countdown to BiP, giving fans something to look forward to after Becca hands out her final rose and gets engaged.

