The devil may work hard, but Baskin-Robbins is working harder. The ice cream shop is delivering this April, with a bounty of special treats in store to celebrate the month and Easter specifically. The first gift from ice cream heaven (and my personal favorite) is Oreo n' Caramel Ice Cream, which is April's flavor of the month from Baskin-Robbins. It's as intense as it sounds — in the best way possible — as they take the classic cookies and cream combo and add a whole other level. With salted caramel ice cream, Oreo chunks, and a smooth caramel swirl, it definitely packs a flavor punch. In fact, it looks like they have the optimum topping-to-ice-cream ratio, which isn't always easy to achieve. I'm a devotee of cookies and cream ice cream (though I tend to add peanut butter because YOLO), and it's easy to see how some sweet and salty caramel could take it to the next level.

That's not the only treat that Baskin-Robbins has on offer. You can also get a "Make it Amazing" upgrade for $1 — which gets you a fancy cone plus one dry topping for just a buck. And there's also a free Fancy Cone Sampling Day on April 7, if you want to see what all of the fuss is about from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations. To me, that just sounds like an excuse to add even more chocolatey and/or cookie deliciousness to your Oreo n' Caramel ice cream and really make the flavor of the month deliver.

"In April, we're celebrating spring with new flavor combinations and deals that will bring a smile to our guests' faces," Carol Austin, vice president of marketing for Baskin-Robbins. said in a press release. "Our 'Make it Amazing' promotion and Flavor of the Month, OREO 'n Caramel, are all about giving our guests new ways to experience their favorites at Baskin-Robbins." A great update on an old classic — especially when it's ice cream related — never goes amiss.

If you're looking for a way to celebrate Easter specifically, then Baskin-Robbins has yet another offering this month. Two, in fact. It's offering a Bunny Face Cake and Speckled Egg Cake, both of which are totally customizable and painfully, deliciously cute. Because you can customize them, they're another way to use the brilliance of Oreo N' Caramel Ice Cream, if you just can't enough. That sounds like an epic Easter combination and, let's be real, that bunny face cake is just dying to go on your Instagram feed. You could go the traditional Easter candy route, but an ice cream cake definitely feels like a level-up on the Easter front.

You can always expect big things from the Baskin-Robbins flavor of the month and its ice cream treats, but Oreo N' Caramel Ice Cream definitely sounds like a crowd-pleaser. In fact, if it added some peanut butter into the mix I'd probably swim in a vat of it. If you're looking for a way to cheer up your April or add a new layer of sweetness to your Easter celebrations, Baskin-Robbins has a lot to offer this April.