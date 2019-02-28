When you imagined being an adult and doing anything you wanted, there were probably a few dreams that came to mind. You could sleep in a blanket fort every night, you had no bedtimes ever, and you could eat ice cream for breakfast. Well, it turns out that not having a bedtime is kind of terrible and the blanket forts are basically just sharing an apartment with seven other people because nobody can afford rent. But the one thing that can be just the way you imagined it? Having ice cream for breakfast. Baskin-Robbins' flavor of the month this March is basically an ice cream designed for breakfast. That's right: breakfast ice cream. This Baskin-Robbins Blueberry Muffin ice cream is about to make your March a whole lot better.

"Our menu this month is all about shaking things up, whether it be a spin on breakfast for dessert with our new Blueberry Muffin flavor or giving our guests the chance to create new milkshake flavors no one has ever dreamed of before,” Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins, explained in a press release. “At the same time, we’re also ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with our tried and true green favorites Mint Chocolate Chip and Pistachio Almond!”

So there's a lot on offer to try, but I'll be sticking with breakfast ice cream — which is, per Baskin-Robbins, "muffin-flavored ice cream with blueberry pieces and a blueberry ribbon."

Baskin-Robbins is also trying to make March a little more exciting with some in-store events. On Sunday, March 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., guests can head to Baskin-Robbins and get a free sample of a featured Milkshake Mixology flavor combination, where two flavors of ice cream are blended together in an epic shake. And on Sunday, March 31, you can get a regular or kids-sized scoop of ice cream for $1.70 — or two pre-packaged quarts for $7.99. Both of these offers are only while supplies last, so you might want to get a move on.

But new ice cream isn't the only tasty treat coming your way. For those with a refined palette who happen to live near participating Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin' combination stores, there's an Italian classic on offer. For a limited time, they'll be offering affogato, which they described as a "classic Italian dessert featuring a scoop of vanilla ice cream covered in a warm shot of espresso." Sugar, coffee, and classy as heck. You can try this mature offering on Monday, March 18 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m..

It's not the first time Baskin-Robbins has pulled out the red carpet with some huge flavor combinations. Their Love Potion #31 flavor was so popular last year that it made a return this Valentine's Day — along with a lot of other Valentine's Day treats. Baskin-Robbins even developed some ice cream pizzas along the way and used Monster Energy Drink in ice cream drinks which is baffling and also kind of incredible. But coffee and ice cream is definitely one of its most adult combinations yet.

There are a lot of different ways that being a grownup can manifest. Some of us just want to eat ice cream for breakfast all day, some of us want to drink coffee all the time and swirl red wine and talk about postmodernism. But now, Baskin-Robbins has you covered, no matter what type of grownup you want to be.