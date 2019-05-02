The Battle of Winterfell may be over, but there's still a lot more amazing sights to behold before Game Of Thrones is officially through. That was confirmed by Emilia Clarke's warning for GoT Episode 5. It's basically a PSA to let fans know they should plan their viewing of the final season's penultimate episode accordingly. In fact, that plan might include a trip to Best Buy.

While visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Clarke talked about last week's episode "The Long Night," which featured the biggest battle in Game Of Thrones history. "It was nuts," Clarke told host Jimmy Kimmel of the filming, joking that what you saw onscreen — well, if you could actually see anything since the Battle of Winterfell was so dark — was just what it was like off screen. "You saw blood and mud and angry, screaming people," she said. "And then backstage there was blood and mud — and asleep people."

But, it was what Clarke said about an upcoming episode that should get fans very excited for the last three episodes. "Episode 5 is bigger. Episode 5 is," Clarke said with a dramatic exhale, "I mean, four and five and six, they're all insane, but like…Find the biggest TV you can."

Now, this wasn't really a spoiler, but Clarke's non-specific advice about screen size feels like a hint at what's to come. And it appears, it will be visually stimulating whatever it is.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Of course, it's fun to think about what Clarke could be hinting at with her latest warning. In the new Game Of Thrones photos for Episode 4 it's clear Dany is planning for her battle with Queen Cersei. The fight for the Iron Throne is the real war of the show. Dany calls it "The Last War," and it's likely that it will begin in Episode 5.

Battle scenes are always better on a bigger screen, which could be why Clarke said that to Kimmel and his audience. But, this battle in King's Landing could span even more ground thanks to the arrival of the Golden Company, a mercenary army from Essos made up of 20,000 men, horses, and, possibly, elephants. Yes, this means Cersei could get those elephants she so desires and who wouldn't want to see those elephants walking around on a very big screen?

Not to mention, Dany still has two dragons on her side, adding another large element that deserves to be seen on a very large screen. Or, better yet, maybe Episode 5 of Game of Thrones' final season features a battle of elephants versus dragons. That's something the show hasn't done before.

Who knows, this episode might finally give us the battle we've all been waiting for: the Cleganebowl! Let's be honest, the Hound and the Mountain's showdown is inevitable and there's no better time for it to happen than the final penultimate episode, now is there? Especially, once you remember that GoT's penultimate episodes have always been some of their best. In the past, they've included some of the most memorable moments and battles of the series including Ned Stark's beheading in Season 1, the Battle of Blackwater the following season, Dany's dance with her dragons in Season 5, and Season 6's Battle of The Bastards.

Based on that information alone, it's worth heeding Clarke's advice and finding the best screen to watch this episode. By all accounts, it's going to be a must-see.