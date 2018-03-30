Wash down an onion with some Dramamine, landlubbers, because it's almost time to hit the Bravo seas again. On Thursday, March 29, Bravo released the first trailer for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 3. The third season of the Below Deck spinoff, which will premiere on Tuesday, May 15, looks nothing short of incredible. Yes, it would appear as though Season 3 is going to do Season 2 proud.

Here's what we know about the upcoming season so far: It will take place in Italy, the cast will welcome six new members to the fold, and, according to Bravo's press release, this season’s yacht, Talisman Maiton, is the “largest super yacht in Below Deck history.” Oh, and judging from the trailer, it sure looks like there’s going to be a lot of super drama on that super yacht. The press release adds,

“This season the crew will encounter everything from hurricane winds, lightning storms and tending to the unimaginable demands of their high-profile guests, but the ultimate test these ‘yachties’ face is overcoming their differences in order to succeed in the ‘work hard, play hard’ world of Below Deck.”

So, who will be aboard the Talisman Maiton? As Bravo announced at the end of last year, Below Deck Med vets Captain Sandy Yawn, Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier, and Chef Adam Glick will be back for another round. Sadly, Season 2 stars Wes Walton, Bugsy Drake, Lauren Cohen, Bobby Giancola, Max Hagley, and Malia White will not be part of the upcoming season. If you would be so kind, please raise an espresso martini (aka the unofficial beverage of Below Deck and Below Deck Med) in honor of that iconic roster.

But remember: When one espresso martini glass is empty, another cocktail shaker opens. Season 3 will usher in a bunch of new yachties, and it is always exciting to get to know new Below Deck Med cast members. Brooke Laughton and Kasey Cohen will be part of Hannah’s interior team, and the deck crew will include Conrad Empson, João Franco, Colin Macy-O’Toole, and Jamie Jason. Can't wait to see what this new lineup brings to the galley table.

Given how remarkable the Below Deck spinoff’s second season was, Season 3 of Below Deck Med sure has some big boat shoes to fill. Last gave us the communal iPad scandal. It gave us intense anchor drama. There was mandatory nap time. Crew members fraternized with charter guests. There were lots and lots of unwanted onions. There was a love triangle. There was a genuinely shocking twist involving the aforementioned love triangle. One crew member gave another crew member a wedgie. And so the list goes. Season 2 was a wild and exhilarating ride, and if the Season 3 trailer is to be believed, it looks like Below Deck Med will not be losing steam anytime soon.

Zev Schmitz/Bravo

Here's what the trailer tells us about Season 3: There’s no shortage of inclement weather, one of the crew members gets seasick at some point, something sets off the boat's alarm, a beach picnic turns into a disaster, sparks fly between crew members, a charter guest says "ew" when served duck breast, one of the stews doesn’t know how to make coffee (who else can hear Kate Chastain sighing in the distance?), a cabinet door (or maybe it’s a piece of wall?) falls and hits two crew members, everyone yells at everyone, and Captain Sandy threatens to fire Hannah.

Wow. Wow, wow, wow. It sure sounds like it'll be a legendary charter season. Wait, let's try that again: It sure sounds like it'll be a leg-onion-dary charter season.