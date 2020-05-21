Black Friday may be the biggest day each year for retail, but that doesn't mean you should sleep on summer's biggest sales. The best 2020 Memorial Day beauty sales are offering steep discounts on everything from skin care to makeup to body products, and there's a good chance you can find a product or two from one of your favorite brands.

And yes, while Sephora's VIB sale and Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty are arguably the year's biggest shopping events for beauty lovers, don't underestimate the power of a good brand event. Otherwise, you may miss out when your skin care or cosmetic fave drops a discount on their own site.

Luckily, we've rounded up all of the major beauty sales happening for Memorial Day, from CC creams to face masks to press-on nails. If you need to restock or have had your eye on a specific product, check out the deals below to see if you can get it at a reduced price over the long weekend.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

GlamGlow

GlamGlow is offering 25% off site wide beginning May 25.

CoverFX

Get 20% off site wide from May 20 through May 26.

Juno & Co.

Score 20% off site wide May 22-26 with Juno & Co.

Boscia

Japanese beauty brand Boscia is offering 30% off site wide from May 22-May 25.

Bliss

You can get 20% off site wide at Bliss from May 20 until May 25.

Clarisonic

For its sale, Clarisonic is offering 30% off Mia Smart devices and sets from May 21-25.

IT Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics' Memorial Day sale is extra long this year, stretching from May 18 until May 31 and offering 25% off site wide as well as a free Lash Blowout mascara with any purchase of $60 or more. On Memorial Day, you can snag a Keep It Cool Makeup Bag with any purchase of $75 or more.

Homedics

At-home spa essentials and wellness brand Homedics is offering 20% off site wide from May 19 until May 25 with the exception of their UV products.

Rodial

Rodial is giving customers 25% off site wide from May 22 until May 25.

Dashing Diva

Press-ons are a summer 2020 nail trend, and you can score a pair from Dashing Diva at 25% off from May 22-May 25.

La Roche Posay

La Roche Posay is offering 20% off site wide as well as gifts with purchase from May 19-May 21 and again on Memorial Day itself, May 25.

Philosophy

For its Memorial Day sale, Philosophy is hosting a buy more, save more event. From May 22-May 27, those who purchase $50 or more will receive a $20 discount.

KKW Fragrance

Get 25% off site wide at KKW Fragrance from May 22 through May 25.

Amika

For Memorial Day, Amika is offering 20% off site wide now through the holiday, and 5% of each purchase will go to the Professional Beauty Association's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Sweet Chef

On Memorial Day, get $5 off when you purchase $30 or more from Sweet Chef.

Dermstore

Dermstore's summer sale coincides with Memorial Day and gives customers up to 20% off until May 26.

Erborian

Korean beauty brand Erborian is offering 25% off site wide (minus kits and value sets) on Memorial Day.

Physician's Formula

Physician's Formula is offering 30% off bestsellers until May 31.

Laura Gellar

Get 30% off orders of $50 or more at Laura Gellar from May 22 through May 25.

Julep

Julep is offering 50% off site wide from May 22 through May 25.

