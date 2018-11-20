Just because the season of giving is upon us doesn't mean you shouldn't treat one of the most important people in your life — yourself. With all of this conspicuous consumption running rampant, it's important to fit in a little you time this shopping season. And what better way to do it than with a brand new sex toy?

Black Friday sales are everywhere — and this includes some of the most innovative sex toy designs. It's the perfect opportunity to prioritize your needs. "An important part of a grown-ass woman’s mindset is understanding her needs and taking responsibility for making sure they’re met," Dr. Emily Morse, doctor of human sexuality and founder and host of the Sex with Emily podcast, tells Bustle.

If you love a good vibe, feel like you need an upgrade, or just want to try a quality sex toy for the very first time, this is the perfect opportunity to get the toy you deserve. Some of the best sex toys out there don't come cheap, so these big Black Friday sales will definitely come in handy.

Here's where you can find major sex toy sales on Black Friday for some of the best toys on the market.

2 Le Wand Le Wand Petite $135 $100 Le Wand Buy On Le Wand Le Wand is a top sex toy for a reason — this powerful massager offers the ultimate clit sensation. From November 22-27, you can get the complete Le Wand set for with three attachments for $200 or buy a Le Wand Petite for $100 and receive a sensual care set with lube and cleaner for free.

3 b-Vibe Novice Plug $130 $100 b-vibe Buy On bVibe If you're not familiar with b-vibe, they're a tech-forward company dedicated to anal pleasure. From Nov 22-27, you can get any vibrating butt plug for $100 and 30 percent off of the "Snug Plug" range. If you've been looking to experiment, now might be your time.

4 Dame Products Eva II $135 $121.50 Dame Products Buy On Dame Products Dame Products has some of the sexiest products available — from Fin, the finger tip vibrator, to Eva, a hands-free clitoris vibrator perfect for sex. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday you can get free socks with purchase over $50, 10 percent off orders over $100, 15 percent off orders over $200, and 20 percent off over $300 — or you can opt for one of their discount bundles.

5 MysteryVibe Crescendo $149.99 $104.99 MysteryVibe Buy On MysteryVibe If you like a customized toy, Crescendo can be shaped to your pleasure — providing G-spot and/or clit stimulation, depending on what you like. MysteryVibe is offering 30 percent off Crescendo and 20 percent off Tenuto, the wearable vibe for men and couples, from Wednesday through Cyber Monday.

6 Lioness The Lioness Vibrator $229 $189 Lioness Buy On Lioness The Lioness vibrator usually costs $229, but from Black Friday through Cyber Monday you can snag the smart vibe for $189. The vibrator tracks data about your arousal and your orgasm, so you can learn what works for you — and use the data to create even better masturbation sessions.

7 Babeland Magic Wand Rechargeable $124.95 $104.95 Babeland Buy On Babeland Babeland has a ton of great products, and from Black Friday through Cyber Monday you can get 20 percent off your purchase (though not on Crave or Dame products, gift cards, or donations). If that's too long to wait, you can receive $20 off purchases of $100 or more, like the Magic Wand, from November 20-22.

8 Unbound Bean $36 $27 Unbound Buy On Unbound Unbound is a great sexual wellness site that offers fun sex toys and subscription boxes. For Black Friday, customers can use the code STOREGASM for 25 percent off their purchases starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday — and can get an even bigger discount on Cyber Monday using CUMAGAINSOON for 30 percent off their purchases. There's no minimum purchase required, the codes can't be applied towards the standard or intro subscription boxes or gift card purchases. But the codes can be used multiple times per person, so feel free to stock up!

9 LELO LELO SONA Cruise $179 $89.50 LELO Buy On LELO LELO makes some of the slickest, most sophisticated toys out there, and for Black Friday there are tons of offers throughout the site that are already discounted. Not only is the suction-powered Sona Cruise is half off, but the Tiani 24k — a vibrator made to be used during sex and worn internally — is 60 percent off.