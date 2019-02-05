The Best Boilersuit Fashion In 2019, Because These Babies Work For Every Occassion
While jumpsuits and dungarees have always been on trend, the humble boilersuit has found itself going in and out of favour with the fashion set. Why? Well, wearing a boilersuit can seem a little intimidating. From the inevitable painter-decorator associations to the sometimes unflattering all-in-one shape, it's all about knowing how to style this trend to make it look amazing. With this in mind, let's look at the rules of wearing a boilersuit, and browse the best boilersuit fashion in 2019.
A boilersuit is super practical and, if bought in the right material, can be incredibly comfortable. Plus it's the perfect way to bridge the gap between dungarees and jumpsuits.
But how exactly should we be wearing them? I've spent my fair share of years following the boilersuit trend, and I've come to the conclusion that there are three major ways to rock the style:
- Dress it up. Think you can't rock a boilersuit on a night out? Think again, my friend. Simply unbutton a few buttons or lower the zip slightly to give it a low-cut look and pull on a pair of strappy, dressed up heels and you're good to go.
- Layer up. Perfect for winter, a boilersuit can be layered up from beneath. I like to pop on a polo-neck sweater to keep really warm, and wear either a pair of heeled vinyl boots or some chunky military boots with thick socks. Either way, you'll look cool but stay warm.
- Wearing it as is. This one is simple: wear your boilersuit as is, with nothing underneath and the buttons or zip done up. Pair it with a pair of cool Converse or Vans for a laid-back look.
Now onto the best boilersuits out there. Here are eight of my favourite:
ASOS DESIGN boilersuit with button front and waist detail
Who said you can't have a little fun with a boilersuit? Yes, it can be an intimidating style, but you may as well go all out and embrace this bold pink design.
Weekday denim boilersuit in ecru
A gorgeous design for spring and summer, this will look amazing with a simple pair of Birkenstocks.
Topshop Black Denim Boiler Suit
I've had my eye on this cool, versatile style for ages now. This is a design that will look great on anyone and can be dressed up and down.
I'm absolutely loving this fun, youthful design that'll look great paired with some Vans or Converse. Equally, add a pair of silver strappy heels and you're ready for a night out!
Kitri Jule Oversized Boilersuit
A super soft and comfortable design, this navy boilersuit has a bit of an edge, with its blue vegan leather trim. It may be a bit spenny, but it's a forever piece.
New Look Curves Black Pocket Front Button Through Jumpsuit
Comfy and versatile, this will look amazing paired with snake skin shoes for night time, or a chunky knit in the day.
& other stories Denim Overall Jumpsuit
If you are looking to buy a boiler suit, a denim design is a good place to start. Roll up the bottoms for a cool edge.
& other stories Corduroy Boilersuit
I love the way & other stories have styled this corduroy number with white shiny boots. Super 70s, this is a fun look.