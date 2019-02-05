While jumpsuits and dungarees have always been on trend, the humble boilersuit has found itself going in and out of favour with the fashion set. Why? Well, wearing a boilersuit can seem a little intimidating. From the inevitable painter-decorator associations to the sometimes unflattering all-in-one shape, it's all about knowing how to style this trend to make it look amazing. With this in mind, let's look at the rules of wearing a boilersuit, and browse the best boilersuit fashion in 2019.

A boilersuit is super practical and, if bought in the right material, can be incredibly comfortable. Plus it's the perfect way to bridge the gap between dungarees and jumpsuits.

But how exactly should we be wearing them? I've spent my fair share of years following the boilersuit trend, and I've come to the conclusion that there are three major ways to rock the style:

Think you can't rock a boilersuit on a night out? Think again, my friend. Simply unbutton a few buttons or lower the zip slightly to give it a low-cut look and pull on a pair of strappy, dressed up heels and you're good to go. Layer up. Perfect for winter, a boilersuit can be layered up from beneath. I like to pop on a polo-neck sweater to keep really warm, and wear either a pair of heeled vinyl boots or some chunky military boots with thick socks. Either way, you'll look cool but stay warm.

Wearing it as is. This one is simple: wear your boilersuit as is, with nothing underneath and the buttons or zip done up. Pair it with a pair of cool Converse or Vans for a laid-back look.

Now onto the best boilersuits out there. Here are eight of my favourite:

Topshop Black Denim Boiler Suit £59 Topshop I've had my eye on this cool, versatile style for ages now. This is a design that will look great on anyone and can be dressed up and down.

UO Victory Lilac Boilersuit £79 Urban Outfitters I'm absolutely loving this fun, youthful design that'll look great paired with some Vans or Converse. Equally, add a pair of silver strappy heels and you're ready for a night out!