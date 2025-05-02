If there’s one person Rihanna trusts to model her wares, it’s herself. As the mastermind behind lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, the multi-hyphenate has showcased nipple pasties, thong teddies, low-cut bodysuits, plunging corsets... basically every kind of undergarment imaginable — and that’s just this year alone. Her latest venture, however, veers a bit more delicate than her other recent launches.

In two photos released on Thursday, May 1, Rihanna unveiled a couple of fresh pieces from the intimates label’s coveted Soft N’ Savage collection. (You know, the same line that had the “Lift Me Up” singer posing on a leopard-print couch while wearing a matching, mob wife-coded bra and thong set this past summer.) And according to the brand, it’s “the lace moment we’ve been waiting for.”

RiRi’s LBD (Little Black Demi Bra) & Undies

Lounging across an ethereal setting of iridescent pillows and blankets, Rihanna looked ever so dreamy in Savage X’s Soft N’ Savage Lace Convertible Demi Bra and Soft N’ Savage Lace Cheeky Panty, both in matching Black Caviar, putting her many tattoos on display.

Her accessories were kept to a minimum, wearing a simple choker necklace, ring, and a pair of earrings that didn’t draw much attention, along with a pair of black pointed stilettos.

Keeping to the minimal theme, her voluminous hair looked effortlessly styled to give more of a slept-in vibe and her makeup was somewhat neutral-toned.

Shop The Look

Like most of the Grammy winner’s risqué co-ords, you can snag the whole ensemble for less than $100. The bra is $65 and the underwear is $25, bringing you to a grand total of $90.

Though the bra is currently only available in black, you can get the panties in the same dark tone, as well as Purple Fleur (magenta), Green Lotus (seafoam), and Beachy Blue (sky).