Meeting new people has never been easier. With so many dating apps out there today, it's important to pick the one or two apps that will help you find the partner you're really looking for. But how do you know which ones are worth the effort? Astrology can help you there. According to astrologers, each zodiac sign has certain dating apps that are sure to lead them to success.

The type of element your zodiac sign is can say a lot about how you approach dating and the type of partner you're looking for. For instance, Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn), are very slow and steady when it comes to love. They also value stability in their lives. So the type of dating apps that would be beneficial for them are ones that are geared towards finding romance and relationship-minded singles.

On the other hand, Fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) are very fast-moving. They're driven by passion and desire more than anything else. Unless they're really looking to settle down, they tend to lose interest quickly. So dating apps that are easy to use and provide them with a ton of different options are going to work best for them.

Since every individual sign is different, here's the dating app that might help you find your next partner, based on your zodiac sign.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Tinder Tina Gong/Bustle "As the most active of all Fire signs, you need to date folks who, like you, love action and who appreciate your take-charge attitude," Narayana Montufar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com, tells Bustle. It's also important to find a partner who has drive, passion, and will "charge head-on and trail blaze through life" with you. With that said, the best dating app for you is Tinder. It's not only quick and easy to use, but you can easily find someone else if the person you started talking to isn't what you're looking for.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Match Taurus is the sign who rules the senses. So when it comes to dating, Montufar says, you need someone who is classy, well-mannered, and knows how to appreciate the good things in life. "Cooking skills would be a huge plus, but even just someone who loves to eat well would pair well with you," she says. "You love delicious food." You're a sign that's serious about love, and tends to value relationships over casual fun. So relationship-oriented apps like Match would be perfect for you.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Plenty Of Fish Tina Gong/Bustle Geminis love meeting new people. So a dating app like Plenty of Fish can present you with a ton of new people to talk to. When you're on the app, Montufar says it's important to find someone who is genuinely curious about people and the world. "For you, a good debate is foreplay, meaning that only someone who is energetic and witty will keep you interested in the long run," she says.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Hinge "You love to take care of people, and therefore, you need someone who knows how to receive but also knows how to appreciate you and reciprocate," Montufar says. When it comes to love, you need a partner who is sensual, passionate, and very in tune with their body. You also don't mind taking things slow and getting to know a person before jumping all in. A relationship app like Hinge will give you the opportunity to do just that.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22): Happn Tina Gong/Bustle Leos are known for being bold and confident. So according to Montufar, "Self-confidence should be your number one quality to look for when it comes to dating." Leos are known for loving the spotlight, so Raya, the infamous celebrity dating app is really the app for you. But since it's super selective, another great option for you is Happn. You're outgoing and like being out and about. Happn can help you connect with someone who may have noticed you from a distance.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The League "Virgos play for keeps, and only the ones who are truly honest and can keep it together under pressure get taken to your sensual and classy den," Montufar says. Above all, you need someone who is drama-free as you are way too busy and have no time to deal with unnecessary burden. You're also known for being very particular about who you date. A selective dating app such as The League will be perfect for you.

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22): Eharmony Tina Gong/Bustle Since you're Venus-ruled, you're all about romance and finding that perfect love. "Libras take the search for their soulmate very seriously and will leave no stone unturned," astrologer Joanne Madeline Moore, tells Bustle. "Apps that are based on compatibility matching and personality tests are best like eharmony." They're also very choosy and require a bit of information about a potential partner before they’ll take the dating plunge.

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Zoosk "It takes a badass to be with a Scorpio," Montufar says. "In the world of dating, your go-to qualities should be a strong and passionate personality, someone who, like you, doesn’t half-ass anything but is also not afraid to go deep and be emotional either." You're also known for being extremely private. So Zoosk, which is known for its secret matchmaking formula is just your style. According to Moore, the photo verification tool might also appeal to your "detective-loving nature."

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Tinder Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius is known for being hard to pin down. According to Moore, you can be incredibly impatient when you're looking for a new love, and will want things to happen super fast. "They're also adrenaline junkies and travel [lovers], so Tinder suits their restless, spontaneous style," she says. "It’s fast and fun, based on locality and with no emotional involvement (or deeply personal details) required." Happn is another great app for you to use. Since you're always on the go, it can help you connect with people you've passed while you were off on your worldly adventures.

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): EliteSingles Dating apps like Academic Singles, EliteSingles, and even The League are great for earthy Capricorns who are extremely career focused. "When they are searching for a potential partner, material security, social status and professional advancement are the main qualities that turn a Capricorn on," Moore says. "They are looking for a long-term romantic investment and don't fall in love with unemployed drifters, spendthrifts, or bankrupts!"

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Bumble Tina Gong/Bustle You're truly one of a kind. According to Moore, Aquarius is the sign of equality, individuality, experimentation and human rights. So Bumble is the best place for you. Bumble is great for the experimental side of Aquarius, Moore says. On Bumble you can even switch to the "BFF" mode, to help you find people you might want to be friends with. "This really suits Aquarians, as their romantic relationships often start with a fun friendship that suddenly turn into a more serious sexual relationship," she says.