There are a lot of cute doggos out there, and they all deserve a furr-ever home. But unfortunately, it is both irresponsible and impossible to house ~all of the dogs~. Think about it, that's a lot of work! Avoid all that by finding the best dog breed for you, based on your Enneagram type. A dog breed that matches your personality is worth all the dogs in the world.

In case you're unfamiliar, the Enneagram personality test measures your personality as thoroughly as it can to indicate what type you are out of nine options. The Enneagram Institute's official websites says about the test, "At its core, the Enneagram helps us to see ourselves at a deeper, more objective level and can be of invaluable assistance on our path to self-knowledge." Exactly. Like when it comes to pairing with the right dog breed. I'm sure that's what the founders of the personality test meant when they mentioned "assistance" and "self-knowledge". Because, really, who are we without our best buds by our side?

Keep in mind that there are hundreds of dog breeds and an array of mutts and only 9 Enneagram types. So, you can always branch out to other breeds in the same group and find yourself a pupper who will either trail blaze with your or share snacks while curled up on the couch together.

1 - The Reformer Giphy Type 1s are described as being "Principled, Purposeful, Self-Controlled, and Perfectionistic". Collies, of the herding group, are devoted pups. The Reformer will connect with the Collie for being devoted to their purpose. And it doesn't hurt that the Collie typically always looks ~perfect~.

2 - The Helper Giphy The Enneagram Institute describes Type 2s as, "empathetic, sincere, and warm-hearted. They are friendly, generous, and self-sacrificing, but can also be sentimental, flattering, and people-pleasing." This, without question, is a type that can find their heart belonging to their labrador, a loyal and often melt-your-heart sweet breed.

3 - The Achiever Giphy Get ready to take your doggo love to new heights. Literally. Type 3 can find a pupper pal in the every charming and incredibly intelligent Australian Sheperd. Type 3 is "ambitious, competent, and energetic, they can also be status-conscious and highly driven for advancement." So there might be dog shows in the near future for this perfect pair. Maybe even gold. Definitely dog treats, though.

4 - The Individualist Giphy A Type 4 needs a dog that is down to be buds but can carry on and act like they're a cat when need be to be compatible with the moody tendencies of this type. A shih tzu will comply with this order! While sweet and ready to curl up in your lap, the shih tzu is also down to sprawl out in the sun without needing much attention from you. These little pups have sass and you'll love that about them.

5 - The Investigator Giphy Often "alert, insightful, and curious" the Type 5 person needs a breed who reflects their attention to detail and independence. The Neapolitan Mastiff is a watchful guard dog from the working group who will be loyal to and keep an eye out for their new bestie (you).

6 - The Loyalist Giphy The Type 6 person is "reliable, hard-working, responsible, and trustworthy" and the best dog to mirror that is from the sporting group. Sporting group dogs are hard-working pups who will be by your side no matter the adventure. Brittany, the breed, is a dog you can rely on when it comes to needing love and fetching you the paper. Hopefully they can rely on you for a lifetime of belly rubs?

7 - The Enthusiast Giphy Type 7 is described as "playful, high-spirited, and practical" which could honestly also be describing a dog. Like, the Jack Russell Terrier. When you hang out with this dog you'll pretty much find your doggo twin.

8 - The Challenger Giphy Protective by nature, Type 8 would do well with a Doberman Pinscher. While the breed might look intimidating, and certainly knows how to be fearless, they're also mushes who play well with kittens apparently.