It's easy to spend multiple hours in an IKEA store. From testing out various furnished rooms, to shopping for Swedish groceries, to dining at the restaurant, IKEA customers get a full experience at this massive retailer. To make that experience even better, IKEA's Black Friday deals on furniture, home goods, and food last from Nov. 29, and Cyber Monday, which falls on Dec. 2.

To qualify for most of the sales, you have to sign up for IKEA Family, a rewards program that gives members special deals and a free hot drink every time they visit an IKEA store. All you do is sign up for free with your email address and reap the benefits of member-only savings.

IKEA's sales this season are primarily split into three timing categories: Thanksgiving day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, with a few deals running for longer periods. Before the holidays begin, you can score deals on sparkling beverages to serve at all your family gatherings. Around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, look out for major discounts on furniture and tech items. If you have time to shop on Thanksgiving day, look out for IKEA restaurant coupons and free in-store pick-up services.

Check out the IKEA deals below to plan your shopping spree.

20% Off All Day Beds HEMNES Daybed frame with 3 drawers, black-brown, Twin $299 $239.20 | IKEA See on IKEA If you're in the market for a bed that can triple as a couch and storage space, make sure to check out IKEA's daybed selection this holiday season. From Nov. 27 through Dec. 8., all of the daybeds will be 20% off the original price.

50% Off STRANDMON Red Wing Chair STRANDMON Wing chair, Nordvalla red $249 $124.50 | IKEA See on IKEA Add a pop of color to your space with this red wing chair that will be on sale for just $124.50 from Nov. 27 through Dec. 8. This chair has been part of the IKEA furniture collection since the 1950s, and it continues to bring comfort and style to customers' homes 70 years later. With a high back and plush cushion, your holiday guests will thank you for providing them with this seating option.

$100 Off FRIHETEN, GRONLID, & VIMLE Sleeper Sofas FRIHETEN Sleeper sofa, Hyllie beige $599 $499 | IKEA See on IKEA IKEA will be running awesome deals on FRIHETEN, GRONLID, and VIMLE sofa-bed combos from Nov. 27 through Dec. 8. You can get $100 off the original price of FRIHETEN sleeper sofas, like the one above, which comes with the frame and cover. For FRIHETEN sectional sleeper sofas, you can receive $100 off the seat section frame and variable discounts on the back corner and chaise. The GRONLID and VIMLE sleeper sofa frames and covers some separately, so you can receive $100 off the frame and a variable discount on the cover.

Buy 3 Sparkling Drinks For $6.99 At The Swedish Food Market DRYCK BUBBEL PÄRON Sparkling pear drink $2.99 | IKEA See on IKEA In addition to the abundance of affordable furniture, one of the best parts of IKEA is the Swedish Food Market. You can find niche European food items that you may not be able to get anywhere else outside of the continent. From Nov. 21 through Jan. 1, you can purchase any three sparkling beverages, such as the sparkling pear drink, from the market for just $6.99.

Free Click & Collect When You Shop Online On Thanksgiving Click & Collect $5 $0 | IKEA See on IKEA IKEA's Click & Collect program allows shoppers to order an item online and pick it up in a store that's conveniently located near them. Usually, this service costs $5, but on Thanksgiving day, you can use it for free. So, when you find yourself getting overwhelmed by family time, simply whip out your phone and get shopping. In-store pick-ups begin at 1 p.m. on Black Friday.

Buy One, Get One Restaurant Offer Coupon ALLEMANSRÄTTEN Meatballs, frozen, 84% meat content $8.99 | IKEA See on IKEA From 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving), you can get one item free when you buy another item at any IKEA restaurants. Dying to try the famous IKEA Swedish meatballs? Now's your chance to get double the serving for the price of one.

50% Off ENEBY Bluetooth Speakers ENEBY Bluetooth speaker, white, 8x8 " $49 $24.50 | IKEA See on IKEA On Cyber Monday, you can get this portable speaker for just $24.50 when you purchase it online with the promo code eneby5050. This ENEBY device connects to your phone, computer, or any other Bluetooth-compatible device, providing an easy way to play music for family and friends during the holidays. With its chic gray finish, this speaker will blend seamlessly into your home, whether you choose to mount it on the wall or rest it on a table.