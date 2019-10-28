The Best New Movies & TV Shows On Netflix This Week Include An Intense Turn For Timothee Chalamet

Game of Thrones is gone, and it's not coming back. Some even say it left sometime during season 7, but that's a story for another time. In any case, if you're looking to fill the Medieval battle-shaped hole the show left in your heart, Netflix has you covered. Among the new movies & TV shows on Netflix this week is The King, an epic new historical drama that has some major GoT vibes going on.

The movie, which was inspired by the William Shakespeare plays Henry IV: Parts 1 & 2 and Henry V, as well as actual historical events, tells the story of English King Henry V's rise to power and battles with France during the Hundred Years' War. Timothée Chalamet portrays the young king, leading a stunning cast that also includes Robert Pattinson, Lily-Rose Depp, Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Thomasin McKenzie, and Joel Edgerton, who co-wrote the script. The film's brutal depictions of war are likely to give you some GoT flashbacks, but they're even more impactful since, unlike the Battle of the Bastards, these conflicts actually took place in real life.

If medieval battles aren't really your bag, then don't worry, as Netflix has plenty of other new content streaming this week. There are dozens of new additions hitting the site over the next seven days, and you can take a look at the absolute best of the bunch below.

1. 'A 3 Minute Hug' - Oct. 28 This heartbreaking documentary takes a look at the pain and suffering caused by family separation at America's southern border.

2. 'Shine On With Reese' Season 1 - Oct. 28 Reese Witherspoon interviews influential women in the first season of the actor's new reality series.

3. 'Raging Bull' - Oct. 31 Netflix continues to load up on Martin Scorsese classics in the lead-up to The Irishman, and this boxing drama is considered one of the director's best.

4. 'American Son' - Nov. 1 Kerry Washington stars as a mother who must go up against a racist criminal justice system when her biracial son goes missing.

5. 'Atypical' Season 3 - Nov. 1 The coming-of-age series returns for its third season on Netflix.

6. 'Drive' - Nov. 1 If you think the Fast & Furious franchise has strayed too far from its roots, then you'll love this campy Indian street racing heist film.

7. 'Holiday In The Wild' - Nov. 1 Do they know it's Christmastime at all? They certainly do in this Africa-set Christmas romance starring Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe.

8. 'The King' - Nov. 1 War is Hell, as Henry V finds out firsthand in this intense historical epic.

9. 'Queer Eye: We're In Japan!' - Nov. 1 The gang heads to Japan and major culture shock ensues.

10. 'Billy On The Street' - Nov. 1 Miss, for a dollar, would you watch Billy Eichner's hilarious man on the street game show if it were on Netflix?

11. 'Christmas In The Heartlands' - Nov. 1 In its quest to become the new Hallmark Channel, Netflix is loading up on cheesy Christmas movies this holiday season, with this identity swap drama being Exhibit A.

12. 'Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas' - Nov. 1 The film adaptation of Hunter S. Thompson's novel is just as wild and unhinged as its source material.

13. 'Grease' - Nov. 1 The '70s musical smash will have you dancing and singing until Thanksgiving at least.

14. 'How To Be A Latin Lover' - Nov. 1 This 2017 comedy film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, led by the likes of Salma Hayek and Raquel Welch.

15. 'Love Jones' - Nov. 1 This 22-year-old romance starring Nia Long will make you feel like you've been transported back to the '90s.

16. 'Rosemary's Baby' - Nov. 1 In case you haven't gotten all the spooks out of your system after Halloween, you can spend the day after watching one of the scariest films of all time.

17. 'Rounders' - Nov. 1 You'll be inclined to go all in on this '90s poker drama starring Matt Damon and Ed Norton.

18. 'Step Brothers' - Nov. 1 Laugh along to the ridiculous hijinks of Joaquin Phoenix's favorite movie.

19. 'The Christmas Candle' - Nov. 1 A big city minister heads to a rural English town and tries to break them of a superstitious — but maybe also miraculous? — Christmas tradition.

20. 'The Matrix Trilogy' - Nov. 1 The '90s special effects masterpiece heads to Netflix — along with its two exponentially confusing sequels.