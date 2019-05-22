New Netflix November 2019 Movies & TV Shows Include Original Holiday Content
The holiday season is getting closer and closer, and, this November, Christmas is coming early courtesy of Netflix. The streaming site just released the entire list of new Netflix November 2019 movies and TV shows, including the beginning of their holiday-themed lineup of original movies. Your family might be yelling at you to keep the Christmas music down until after Thanksgiving, but Netflix is starting the celebration right on Nov. 1 with the release of their original film Holiday in the Wild, starring Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis as two opposites who find each other while rescuing a baby elephant in Africa.
Of course, it's not all Christmas joy and love stories. The Crown Season 3 will also be premiering on Netflix in November, as will Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. Not to mention, The King, starring Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson (and their instantly iconic haircuts). The site will also debut a new mini-season of their hit Queer Eye, taking the Fab Five to Japan for the appropriately titled Queer Eye: We're In Japan!, premiering Nov. 1. And then, there's all the content leaving Netflix this November, including the classic Groundhog Day and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and Return of the King.
Here's a complete list of everything leaving and coming to Netflix in November of 2019.
'American Son' — Coming Nov. 1
Based on the Broadway play of the same name, the film stars Kerry Washington as Kendra Ellis-Connor and Steven Pasquale as Scott Connor, who work together to try to find their missing teenage son. The trailer alone is all kinds of intense, so prepare to remain on the edge of your seat the entire time. If only Olivia Pope were around to fix this terrible situation.
'Atypical' Season 3 — Coming Nov. 1
This coming of age story continues as Sam heads into his first year of college, but just like with any new life endeavor, it proves to be quite the adjustment. Sam struggles to cope with an array of new challenges that range from making friends to adjusting to his new schedule. It's enough to make anyone grateful that their own college days are long over with.
'Holiday in the Wild' — Coming Nov. 1
When her husband decides to leave her, Kate Conrad (Kristin Davis) decides to embark on a solo safari trip to Africa where she meets Derek Holliston (Rob Lowe), a handsome pilot with a knack for saving baby elephants. The journey opens her eyes to the wonders of the world and makes her discover a side of herself she never knew existed.
'The King' — Coming Nov. 1
Timothée Chalamet stars as King Henry V, who is forced to embrace his royal destiny after the death of his tyrannical father. It isn't the life he wanted — in fact, he did everything in his power to escape that future. However, the people of England need a new ruler, which means palace politics becomes a pivotal part of his everyday life. Long may he and his bowl cut reign!
'Queer Eye: We're in Japan!' — Coming Nov. 1
The Fab Five, made up of Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France, are back at it again, but this time they're taking their expertise out of the country to Tokyo. It's there that they will meet four new heroes while also gaining firsthand experience in Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming, and culture. Yas qween, indeed!
'Grease' — Coming Nov. 1
Grease is the one Netflix ones and starting on Nov. 1, that desire will become a reality. This news comes just after HBO Max announced that a musical series about Rydell High is in the works, which means your hopeless devotion to the iconic film can live on for years to come.
What's Coming
Nov. 1
- American Son
- Atypical, Season 3
- Drive
- Fire in Paradise
- Hache
- Hello Ninja
- Holiday in the Wild
- The King
- The Man Without Gravity
- Queer Eye: We're in Japan!
- True: Grabbleapple Harvest
- We Are the Waves
- Apache Warrior
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts, Season 1
- Billy on the Street
- Christmas Break-In
- Christmas in the Heartlands
- Christmas Survival
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Grease
- Holly Star
- How to be a Latin Lover
- Love Jones
- Paid in Full
- Rosemary's Baby
- Rounders
- Santa Girl
- Sling Blade
- Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
- Step Brothers
- The Christmas Candle
- The Deep, Season 3
- The game
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Mars, Season 2
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Seasons 1-2
- Up North
- Wild Child
- Zombieland
Nov. 4
- A Holiday Engagement
- Christmas Crush
- Dear Santa
- The Devil Next Door
- District 9
Nov. 5
- The End of the F***ing World, Season 2
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Season 4
- Tune in for Love
- Undercover Brother 2
Nov. 6
- Burning Cane
- SCAMS
- Shadow
Nov. 7
- The Body Remembers When The World Broke Open
Nov. 8
- Busted! Season 2
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Season 2
- Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour
- Green Eggs and Ham
- Let It Snow
- Paradise Beach
- Wild District, Season 2
Nov. 9
- Little Things, Season 3
Nov. 10
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 5
Nov. 11
- A Single Man
- Chief of Staff, Season 2
Nov. 12
- Harvey Girls Forever! Season 3
- Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago
Nov. 13
- Madona in Mexico
Nov. 14
- The Stranded
Nov. 15
- Avlu: Part 2
- The Club
- Earthquake Bird
- Go!: The Unforgettable Party
- House Arrest
- I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry
- Klaus
- Llama Llama, Season 2
- The Toys That Made Us, Season 3
Nov. 16
- Suffragette
Nov. 17
- The Crown, Season 3
Nov. 19
- Iliza: Unveiled
- No hay tiempo para la verguenza
Nov. 20
- Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
- Dream/Killer
- Lorena, la de pies ligeros
Nov. 21
- The Knight Before Christmas
- Mortel
Nov. 22
- Dino Girl Gauko
- Dolly Parton's heartstrings
- The Dragon Prince, Season 3
- High Seas, Season 2
- Meet the Adebanjos, Seasons 1-3
- Mon frère
- Nailed It! Holiday! Season 2
- Narcoworld: Dope Stories
- Nobody's Looking
- Singapore Social
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 8
Nov. 23
- End of Watch
Nov. 24
- Shot Caller
Nov. 25
- Dirty John, Season 1
Nov. 26
- Mike Birbiglia: The New One
- Super Monsters Save Christmas
- True: Winter Wishes
Nov. 27
- Broken
- The Irishman
Nov. 28
- Holiday Rush
- John Crist: I Ain't Prayin For That
- Merry Happy Whatever
- Mytho
Nov. 29
- Atlantics
- Chip and Potato, Season 2
- I Lost My Body
- La Reina del Sur, Season 2
- The Movies That Made Us
- Sugar Rush Christmas
Leaving Netflix
Nov. 1
- 42
- 300
- A Dog's Life
- As Good As It Gets
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Chasing Liberty
- Gran Torino
- Groundhog Day
- Little Women
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
- Road House
- Romeo is Bleeding
- Scary Movie 2
- Scream
- Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Stardust
- Stitches
- Taking Lives
- The American
- The Bank Job
- The Bishop's Wife
- The House Bunny
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Sixth Sense
Nov. 2
- Last Tango in Halifax, Seasons 1-3
Nov. 3
- Amazing hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, Season 1
Nov. 5
- Blue Bloods, Season 1-8
Nov. 15
- Continuum, Season 1-4
Nov. 16
- Mamma Mia!
Nov. 22
- Nikita, Season 1-4
Nov. 23
- The Red Road, Season 1-2
Nov. 25
- Boyhood
Nov. 29
- Coco
Nov. 30
- Life Unexpected, Season 1-2
