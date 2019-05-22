The holiday season is getting closer and closer, and, this November, Christmas is coming early courtesy of Netflix. The streaming site just released the entire list of new Netflix November 2019 movies and TV shows, including the beginning of their holiday-themed lineup of original movies. Your family might be yelling at you to keep the Christmas music down until after Thanksgiving, but Netflix is starting the celebration right on Nov. 1 with the release of their original film Holiday in the Wild, starring Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis as two opposites who find each other while rescuing a baby elephant in Africa.

Of course, it's not all Christmas joy and love stories. The Crown Season 3 will also be premiering on Netflix in November, as will Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. Not to mention, The King, starring Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson (and their instantly iconic haircuts). The site will also debut a new mini-season of their hit Queer Eye, taking the Fab Five to Japan for the appropriately titled Queer Eye: We're In Japan!, premiering Nov. 1. And then, there's all the content leaving Netflix this November, including the classic Groundhog Day and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and Return of the King.

Here's a complete list of everything leaving and coming to Netflix in November of 2019.

'American Son' — Coming Nov. 1 David Lee/Netflix Based on the Broadway play of the same name, the film stars Kerry Washington as Kendra Ellis-Connor and Steven Pasquale as Scott Connor, who work together to try to find their missing teenage son. The trailer alone is all kinds of intense, so prepare to remain on the edge of your seat the entire time. If only Olivia Pope were around to fix this terrible situation.

'Atypical' Season 3 — Coming Nov. 1 Beth Dubber/Netflix This coming of age story continues as Sam heads into his first year of college, but just like with any new life endeavor, it proves to be quite the adjustment. Sam struggles to cope with an array of new challenges that range from making friends to adjusting to his new schedule. It's enough to make anyone grateful that their own college days are long over with.

'Holiday in the Wild' — Coming Nov. 1 Netflix When her husband decides to leave her, Kate Conrad (Kristin Davis) decides to embark on a solo safari trip to Africa where she meets Derek Holliston (Rob Lowe), a handsome pilot with a knack for saving baby elephants. The journey opens her eyes to the wonders of the world and makes her discover a side of herself she never knew existed.

'The King' — Coming Nov. 1 Netflix Timothée Chalamet stars as King Henry V, who is forced to embrace his royal destiny after the death of his tyrannical father. It isn't the life he wanted — in fact, he did everything in his power to escape that future. However, the people of England need a new ruler, which means palace politics becomes a pivotal part of his everyday life. Long may he and his bowl cut reign!

'Queer Eye: We're in Japan!' — Coming Nov. 1 Kelli Falls/Netflix The Fab Five, made up of Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France, are back at it again, but this time they're taking their expertise out of the country to Tokyo. It's there that they will meet four new heroes while also gaining firsthand experience in Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming, and culture. Yas qween, indeed!

'Grease' — Coming Nov. 1 Paramount Pictures Grease is the one Netflix ones and starting on Nov. 1, that desire will become a reality. This news comes just after HBO Max announced that a musical series about Rydell High is in the works, which means your hopeless devotion to the iconic film can live on for years to come.

What's Coming Nov. 1 American Son

Atypical, Season 3

Drive

Fire in Paradise

Hache

Hello Ninja

Holiday in the Wild

The King

The Man Without Gravity

Queer Eye: We're in Japan!

True: Grabbleapple Harvest

We Are the Waves

Apache Warrior

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts, Season 1

Billy on the Street

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Grease

Holly Star

How to be a Latin Lover

Love Jones

Paid in Full

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

Step Brothers

The Christmas Candle

The Deep, Season 3

The game

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Mars, Season 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Seasons 1-2

Up North

Wild Child

Zombieland

Nov. 4 A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door

District 9

Nov. 5 The End of the F***ing World, Season 2

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Season 4

Tune in for Love

Undercover Brother 2

Nov. 6 Burning Cane

SCAMS

Shadow

Nov. 7 The Body Remembers When The World Broke Open

Nov. 8 Busted! Season 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Season 2

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour

Green Eggs and Ham

Let It Snow

Paradise Beach

Wild District, Season 2

Nov. 9 Little Things, Season 3

Nov. 10 Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 5

Nov. 11 A Single Man

Chief of Staff, Season 2

Nov. 12 Harvey Girls Forever! Season 3

Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago

Nov. 13 Madona in Mexico

Nov. 14 The Stranded

Nov. 15 Avlu: Part 2

The Club

Earthquake Bird

Go!: The Unforgettable Party

House Arrest

I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry

Klaus

Llama Llama, Season 2

The Toys That Made Us, Season 3

Nov. 16 Suffragette

Nov. 17 The Crown, Season 3

Nov. 19 Iliza: Unveiled

No hay tiempo para la verguenza

Nov. 20 Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros

Nov. 21 The Knight Before Christmas

Mortel

Nov. 22 Dino Girl Gauko

Dolly Parton's heartstrings

The Dragon Prince, Season 3

High Seas, Season 2

Meet the Adebanjos, Seasons 1-3

Mon frère

Nailed It! Holiday! Season 2

Narcoworld: Dope Stories

Nobody's Looking

Singapore Social

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 8

Nov. 23 End of Watch

Nov. 24 Shot Caller

Nov. 25 Dirty John, Season 1

Nov. 26 Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Super Monsters Save Christmas

True: Winter Wishes

Nov. 27 Broken

The Irishman

Nov. 28 Holiday Rush

John Crist: I Ain't Prayin For That

Merry Happy Whatever

Mytho

Nov. 29 Atlantics

Chip and Potato, Season 2

I Lost My Body

La Reina del Sur, Season 2

The Movies That Made Us

Sugar Rush Christmas

Leaving Netflix Nov. 1 42

300

A Dog's Life

As Good As It Gets

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Chasing Liberty

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

Little Women

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade

Road House

Romeo is Bleeding

Scary Movie 2

Scream

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Sex and the City: The Movie

Stardust

Stitches

Taking Lives

The American

The Bank Job

The Bishop's Wife

The House Bunny

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Sixth Sense

Nov. 2 Last Tango in Halifax, Seasons 1-3

Nov. 3 Amazing hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, Season 1

Nov. 5 Blue Bloods, Season 1-8

Nov. 15 Continuum, Season 1-4

Nov. 16 Mamma Mia!

Nov. 22 Nikita, Season 1-4

Nov. 23 The Red Road, Season 1-2

Nov. 25 Boyhood

Nov. 29 Coco