Voracious readers already know that rom-coms and romance novels are back in a big way. But with all of the sweet, swoon-worthy and decidedly steamy books hitting shelves, it can be near impossible to figure out which one to read next. I've got you covered with this list of the best new romance novels to make your decision a whole lot easier. Keep checking back for updates to this list throughout the year.

Romance novels have always been a mainstay in publishing, but it's only within the last couple of years that the genre has come into more influential mainstream prominence, thanks in large part to the push for more diverse romances by authors of color and readers, alike. From the resurgence of rom-coms like To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Always Be My Maybe on screens both big and small, to bookstore shelves stacked with authors like Jasmine Guillory, Helen Hoang, and Christina Lauren, romance lovers have so many options right now.

In 2019 alone, readers have fallen for Casey McQuiston's queer royal rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue, Alisha Rai's The Right Swipe, a relatable look at the world of online dating, and No Judgments, the latest from iconic romance writer, Meg Cabot. Read more on the best romance novels out right now:

Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella (Oct. 17)

Sophie Kinsella's beloved heroine Becky Brandon returns in festive form, for her ninth novel. Becky loves Christmas, and is looking forward to spending it with her family. But when her parents announce a move from her childhood home, she'll have to host the holidays for the first time. Soon, it becomes clear that chaos may reign over comfort and joy this year.

Royal Holiday by Jasmine Guillory (Oct. 1)

When Vivian Forest gets the chance to tag along on her daughter Maddie’s work trip to England, she is excited to take in the magnificent British sights. But she doesn’t expect to be instantly attracted to Malcolm Hudson, the queen's private secretary. Flirtatious banter snowballs into a full-on fling, but the clock is ticking on their holiday romance. (Yes, this one is inspired by Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland.)

10 Blind Dates by Ashley Elston (Oct. 1)

After Sophie's boyfriend, Griffin, breaks up with her, she flees to her grandparents' house for the holidays. There, her family decides to set her up on a series of blind dates. But when Griffin begs for a second chance, Sophie must make a tough decision. Because she might just have feelings for someone else.

No Judgments by Meg Cabot (Sept. 24)

A massive hurricane has severed all power to Little Bridge Island — as well as its connection to the mainland — but Bree isn’t worried. At first. It's only when she decides to save as many of the island's cats and dogs as she can that she realizes she needs help — and she has no choice but to accept it from her boss’s mysterious nephew, Drew.

A Match Made in Mehendi by Nandini Bajpai (Sept. 10)

Simi Sangha comes from a long line of Indian matchmakers, and her family is convinced that she has the "gift." So, Simi sets up a matchmaking app in an effort to improve her popularity, and helps to connect her high school's resident wallflower with the star of boys' soccer team. But in the process, she turns her school's social hierarchy upside down.

Don't You Forget About Me by Mhairi McFarlane (Sept. 10)

Georgia got fired and caught her boyfriend cheating on the same night. So when she is offered a job as a barmaid in a new pub, she snatches it up immediately — but she doesn't know the pub is run by Lucas, her first love. Meeting Lucas again throws Georgina's entire life off-balance yet again... and brings a dark secret from her past to the surface.

Well Met by Jen DeLuca (Sept. 3)

When Emily relocates to Willow Creek, Maryland, for the summer to help her sister recover from an accident, she also gets roped into volunteering for the local Renaissance Faire alongside her teenaged niece ⁠— and Simon, the irritating and impossible-to-ignore schoolteacher in charge of volunteers.

The Right Swipe by Alisha Rai (Aug. 6)

Rhiannon, the cynical creator of one of the world's most popular dating apps, thinks she's gotten over being ghosted by former NFL player Samson, until they unexpectedly meet again as business rivals. When they team up on an ad campaign, old feelings start to emerge, and they must decide whether taking a chance on love is worth the risk.

Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes (June 25)

Recently widowed Evvie Drake is struggling with her husband's death, and hiding his past abusive behavior from his family and friends. In New York, Dean Tenney, former MLB pitcher, suddenly can't throw straight anymore, and he can't figure out why. When Dean moves into an apartment at the back of Evvie's house, what starts as an unexpected friendship soon turns into something more.

Tell Me How You Really Feel by Aminah Mae Safi (June 11)

Sana Khan is a cheerleader and a straight-A student, the classic overachiever determined to win. Rachel Recht is a wannabe director who's obsessed with movies and ready to make her own masterpiece. A misunderstanding between Sana and Rachel has led to years of shared animosity. But when they're forced to work together on a film project, they learn that nothing between them is quite as it seems.

Natalie Tan's Book of Luck and Fortune by Roselle Lim (June 11)

Following her agoraphobic mother's death, Natalie Tan returns home to San Francisco's Chinatown for the first time in years, shocked to discover that she has inherited the family's old restaurant. With the once vibrant neighborhood fading, Natalie reconnects with the old neighbors. Now armed with a little magic, and a budding romance, she is determined to save the neighborhood through her grandmother's old recipes.

Ayesha at Last by Uzma Jalaluddin (June 4)

In this Pride & Prejudice reboot, independent Ayesha falls for traditional Khalid, despite their many differences. But when she hears some troublesome gossip about his family, she begins to explore questions of faith, love and family, has to deal with what she discovers about Khalid — and the truth she realizes about herself.

The Flatshare by Beth O'Leary (May 28)

When Tiffy needs to move out of her ex-boyfriend's place quick, she moves in to a flat with Leon. They share the one bedroom, and the bed, but they've never actually met: Tiffy has the flat at night, Leon during the day. But as they get to know each other over emails and post-it notes, they discover that if you want the perfect roommate, you need to throw the rulebook out the window.

The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren (May 14)

When the entire wedding party gets food poisoning, Olive (the bride's sister) and Ethan (the groom's brother) are the only two left unscathed. Now there's an all-expenses paid honeymoon to Hawaii up for grabs, and they both want to take it. The only problem? They hate each other. But when they put aside their feelings for a chance at paradise, they discover that they don't mind playing newlyweds at all.

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston (May 14)

When tabloids capture a public altercation between America's First Son, Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry of Wales, the two are forced into a friendship for the cameras. But what starts as a publicity stunt soon becomes something more, and Alex and Henry will have to contend with the politics of two countries, the expectations of two families, and their own fears, in order to make history.