She warned us that the “Thank U, Next” music video was going to bring it. Alas, no amount of behind-the-scenes photos or videos could’ve prepared us for this brilliance. For one thing, the Bring It On references in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” are the poo, so take a big whiff. (If you don’t understand why or how that is a compliment/do not get the reference, you’ve got some homework to do. And yes, that homework involves watching a classic cheerleading comedy from 2000. What a wonderful assignment, eh?) Wow, does Grande’s latest music video do right by the Toros, the Clovers, and those of us who have adored this movie for nearly two decades.

On Friday, Nov. 30, the music video for the first single off of Ariana Grande’s to-be-released fifth record stepped onto the mat that is the internet, did a flawless roundoff back handspring into a backflip, and stuck the landing. “Thank U, Next” was directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the artiste behind a number of Grande’s visuals, including the stunning “breathin" music video.

Not to put the "duh" in "dumb," but Grande and Davis's latest collaboration is yet another masterpiece. The allusions to Bring It On (and 13 Going on 30, Mean Girls, and Legally Blonde, but one thing at a time) are strong and loud and gonna make you proud.

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

