The U.S. version of Celebrity Big Brother has only been around for two seasons, but given how many people have been through the White House as of late, it's already established a pattern that could continue for decades: featuring a former figure from the Trump administration. Following the inclusion of Omarosa in Celebrity Big Brother Season 1, newly inducted Celebrity Big Brother 2 star Anthony Scaramucci has wasted no time following in her footsteps. One episode in, he's already doling out his take on what life in Trump's White House was like for the duration of his time as the White House Communications Director — a position he held for only 11 days.

While the premiere featured some Scaramucci talk, fans probably won't get any especially juicy White House details until the live feeds start broadcasting, which will happen following the West Coast airing of the Tuesday, Jan. 22 episode, according to GoldDerby. Then, Big Brother fans and curious viewers who happen to have a CBS All Access account will be able to see if Scaramucci drops any big details about his time working for Trump — which seems likely, since he's already addressed his exit in an extended clip shared on CBS' Twitter account.

In the video, Scaramucci explains to his fellow houseguests that, according to him, the reason he left the White House was that he had been fighting with Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon, both of whom are no longer part of the Trump administration. Scaramucci went on to claim that "the 'shootout at the O.K. Corral'" started because Priebus and Bannon didn't want him in the job and allegedly started making up stories about him. "I got my ego involved and I'm a competitive guy, and so I trusted a reporter," he continued. "I said something inappropriate to a reporter, and he ran to CNN with it. So when the new chief of staff came in, he fired me." That Chief of Staff, John Kelly, is also no longer with the Trump Administration.

The "inappropriate" comments Scaramucci is referring to were featured in a July 2017 New Yorker article. According to reporter Ryan Lizza, Scaramucci told him over the phone that "Reince Priebus is a "f***ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac" and that he isn't like Bannon because he is "not trying to suck my own c**k ... I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f*cking strength of the president. I'm here to serve the country."

In response to the article, Scaramucci told the Huffington Post that, "The Lizzas and Scaramuccis have been friends for over 50 years. My dad knew his dad from construction, and we were building a personal relationship. Most of what I said was humorous and joking. Legally, it may have been on the record, but the spirit of it was off. And he knew that."

However, Lizza saw things differently. "We are not and have never been 'old family friends,' though I think our fathers knew each other, so maybe that's what he’s talking about (The Long Island Italian world in that generation is relatively small.)," he wrote in an email to HuffPost. "But again, that would not be a reason to suppress an explosive on-the-record interview.”

The comments Scaramucci made on Big Brother don't sound much like his New Yorker interview (he says Bannon just "wasn't his cup of tea"), so perhaps in the slightly lower-stakes environment of the Big Brother house, he'll be able to keep his cool. On the other hand, if things get stressful for Scaramucci, viewers could see him speaking out against his fellow houseguests the way he spoke out against his former co-workers, or spouting ever more profanities about other members of the Trump administration. Whatever happens, he'll always have at least one ally — President Trump, who he claims to have phone calls with "once or twice a month."