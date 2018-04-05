If you didn't know by now, Minnie Mouse has got it going on. Mickey's main squeeze is more than just a polka-dot wearing, bow-sporting, mouse in heels. She's the inspiration for wardrobe staples like the Chiara Ferragni x Disney Shoe Collection, a sparkly line that pays homage to one of the world's most beloved animated characters.

Leave it to designers, and Minnie's mug would be printed onto any fabric and article of clothing they could get their hands on. She has already had several designer handbag collections— ahem, Kate Spade and Coach— and her likeness has even inspired a feminist denim jacket line. In other words, Minnie merch just continues to win and win again.

Now, the adorable character is back to up your shoe game in a major way, adding all the sparkle and bow magic your toesies could ever need. Partnering with shopDisney to create the limited edition capsule collection of shoes inspired by Minnie, Chiara Ferragni, top social media influencer and the face behind The Blonde Salad, is bringing you one adorable line. It's the same quality Italian shoes you know and love from the brand, sprinkled with the Disney fairy dust that makes everything better.

Courtesy of Chiara Ferragni

The collection is a glimpse into Chiara Ferragni's obsession with Disney's iconic characters.

"My love for Mickey Mouse is no secret, I even have a tattoo of him on my left wrist," said Chiara Ferragni via a press release. "I was excited when we decided to create a collection with Mickey's leading lady, Minnie! Her iconic style was so fun to work with, her bow, her gloves and her colors have been incorporated in our must-haves."

Just one peek at all of the embellished bows and white gloves, and you'll be dying to rock Minnie Mouse-inspired elements on your feet. Available exclusively with shopDisney in five different fun, but wearable silhouettes, the Chiara Ferragni Minnie Mouse collection includes two mule styles and one sneaker. The luxe velvet, suede, and glitter offerings with patent leather and crystal details, all retail between $300 and $470.

It's impossible not to swoon over the pink velvet. These stylish mules feature Minnie's most recognizable style element: her bow. Making these shoes the ultimate eye-catcher, the bow is blinged out to perfection, so they're sure to dazzle as you strut.

If pink doesn't suit your fancy, the Minnie Mouse Bow Mules are also available in black suede. Swapping out the silver bow for a red one makes this style fall even more in line with Minnie's signature red-and-white getup.

When just a touch of sparkle isn't enough, the Minnie Mouse Glove Mules will be right up your alley. They're not only embroidered with Minnie's initials and her white gloves, but also covered in a deep black glitter.

You can never— seriously, never— have too much sparkle. Available with the "MM" signature in silver, the patent leather glitter mules are a dream come true for lovers of all things sparkly.

Keeping things casual-cool, the Chiara Ferragni x shopDisney collection also features a sneaker style. Printed onto the canvas sneakers is a winking Minnie, who's sparkling silver bow is the star of the show. It really can't get any more adorable than these luxury kicks, lined in light blue Italian leather.

An influencer turned designer who's obviously onto something, Ferragni has masterminded the ultimate Disney footwear. Crafted using such quality materials without a single embellishment out of place, Ferragni's Disney-inspired footwear has brought Minnie into high-fashion like never before.

The collection's limited edition stamp means they may not be around forever, so you'll want to act fast if slipping your heels into glittery Minnie shoes are in your near future.