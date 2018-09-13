Grab your black cat and lean into that satanic panic, because the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina teaser trailer is finally here. That's right, witches: Sabrina Spellman is back, she's come of age in the witching world, and you're going to want to watch her creepy birthday party with the lights on.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a far cry from the plucky teenage witch '90s kids grew up with, and the Netflix original series likes it that way. Based on a horror-inspired run of Archie Comics created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa — who also created Afterlife With Archie and its television adaptation, Riverdale — CAOS will show an entirely new side of Sabrina. And it's going to be pretty dark. Specifically, this Sabrina, as played by Kiernan Shipka, is less into lighthearted spells and way into legit devil worship. What's a little demon-conjuring between coven mates, right?

In the brief trailer, which clocks in at under a minute, fans can see many crucial moments in Sabrina's life: Turning 16, smooching Harvey Kinkle, and yes, even Salem. (Not the talking variety, though.) But instead of being a fun, coming of age romp, the entire trailer has a very serious, dark, undertone — see the horned devil in sitting at the head of the table. It's obvious that this is only the beginning for her. So, sit down, take a deep breath, and don't blow out your candles just yet.

Here's Netflix's first look at The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina:

Netflix on YouTube

More to come...