The wait for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina feels like forever at this point. Fans know that the new show will be more horror than comedy, and the witchcraft looks pretty spooky, too. But what else is going on with everyone's favorite teenage witch? The new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina poster offers a few intriguing clues, but there's still a lot fans don't know about the upcoming series.

Netflix has been teasing the new show for months. But there's almost as much mystery surrounding the series now as there was in January, when the streaming service announced that Kiernan Shipka will play Sabrina Spellman in the reboot, which hits Netflix on Oct. 26. The newly released poster does have a few hints, though — it looks like Sabrina's 16th birthday will be even more important than fans might have realized.

The new poster says "Happy Birthday, Witch," at the top, and the message seems almost menacing. The text is overlaid between two demon-like horns that seem to be looming behind Sabrina's head. Meanwhile, the birthday cake set in front of the witch appears to have 16 burning candles. (The melting candles also don't leave any room for an icing-written "Happy Birthday" message, which is pretty creepy on its own, if you ask me.)

The new poster lines up with what The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared on Instagram last year, too. Aguirre-Sacasa, who's also an executive producer on Riverdale, shared a photo from the show's script on Instagram in October. The script is labeled "Sc. 1" and includes an explanation that Harvey is Sabrina's boyfriend, which means this could be the first scene of the two of them together, and possibly even of the whole show.

In the scene Aguirre-Sacasa posted, Sabrina tells Harvey that she wasn't actually born at the hospital in their hometown, Greendale, even though her birth certificate says she was. Instead, Sabrina was born in a "grove of trees." Oh, and she has to go back to that grove on her 16th birthday to be "reborn." You know, as witches do. (Still, as scary as the rebirth ceremony sounds, it's nice to know the new show is keeping one major thing in common with Sabrina the Teenage Witch: the fact that Sabrina is dating Harvey.)

The streaming service has also released a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina photo that appears to show the rebirth ceremony, with the teen kneeling in the woods, clad in a white dress. So it looks like Sabrina's 16th birthday will be the focus of at least the first episode of the Netflix series.

The new Instagram post hints that more clues might be coming this week, too. Netflix captioned the poster, "Blow the candles and make a wish. Something witchy is coming your way tomorrow. #CAOS." Could a new trailer be on the way? Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is just over a month from its Netflix debut, and fans super eager for more information about the show. Hopefully, there's a new trailer on the way that will explain more about the rebirth, because those horns look pretty foreboding.