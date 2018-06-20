The CW's Fall 2018 Premiere Dates Were Announced For All Of Your Favorite TV Shows

Summer's barely begun, and the CW already has something in store for its television junkies. The CW just announced their Fall 2018 premiere dates — bringing a lot of fan favorites back into the fold, as well as some new gems —so prepare to have your calendars packed to capacity.

This upcoming October will kick off a frenzy of programming, some returning and others newly introduced to The CW fanbase, that's bound to have you sitting in front of your televisions all season. Right after the iHeartRadio Musical Festival, airing October 7 and 8, The CW is lining up two of its superhero hits back to back Tuesday, October 9. The Flash Season 5 is set to premiere at 8 p.m., and the second season of Black Lightning will air directly following at 9 p.m.

On Wednesday, October 10, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Award-winning show Riverdale returns to The CW stage for its Season 3 premiere at 8 p.m. And closing out the epic week are season premieres for Supernatural Thursday, October 11 at 8 p.m., and on Friday, October 12, Dynasty at 8 p.m. and, bittersweetly, the final season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend follows closely behind at 9 p.m.

Also coming back into the entertainment fold are Supergirl Sunday, October 14 at 8 p.m., Arrow Monday, October 15 at 8 p.m., and D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow Monday, October 22 at 9 p.m.

The CW Television Network on YouTube

Along with its returning lineup, The CW also has a few highly-anticipated series premieres up its sleeve, as well. Inspired by the true life of former NFL professional footballer Spencer Paysinger, and starring Hollywood heavyweights Taye Diggs and Monet Mazur, All American is set to premiere Wednesday, October 10 at 9 p.m. And no worries if you just so happen to miss its premiere Wednesday, because the CW has an encore listed for Thursday, October 11 at 9 p.m.

The CW Television Network on YouTube

The coming-of-age story will be followed by the highly-anticipated, and controversial, reboot of former CW hit Charmed Sunday, October 14 at 9 p.m., with an encore presentation scheduled for Thursday, October 18 at 9 p.m. Jane the Virgin creators are bringing back the iconic Constance M. Burge hit about three sisters who use their supernatural instincts to defeat evil forces back for a second go-round, but with an entirely new cast. Starring Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery, and Melonie Diaz, the reboot will now have three leading ladies of hispanic descent, bringing a much-needed cultural edge to primetime television.

Though an important move for the push for more diverse and inclusive storytelling in Hollywood, the Charmed reboot has experienced its share of backlash, however. And not bringing its original stars Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty, and Rose McGowan back seems to have caused the biggest stir — with Combs tweeting in May that she doesn't see "what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago."

The CW Television Network on YouTube

The intent, however, was never to replace the orginal cast members within the reboot, but rather, to pay homage to the groundbreaking cult-classic while bringing diverse storytelling to the forefront. Actor Ser'Darius Blain, who plays Mantock's character's potentional love interest in the series, echoed this perfectly in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "We're not trying to replace them at all."

"I hope they don't think we're trying to take their legacy or anything because it's not the case," he continued. "I'm excited to bring in a new fan base for Charmed and to surprise and shock the old ones as well — bridge the gap between both."

And here's to hoping that the Charmed reboot will exceed the expectations of both new viewers, and those fans and castmates of the original.