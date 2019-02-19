Going on vacation is a welcome break from reality for many people. It's a time to unwind, relax, get away from the stress of everyday life, have some new experiences, and just generally enjoy yourself. Unfortunately, not everyone feels they can afford to travel as much as they would like to. Luckily, there are actually a lot of ways to travel without going into debt — it usually just takes some creativity and a willingness to be open to more than just a five-star hotel. There are also apps out there that will help you book a trip and save some cash. One worth pointing out is the Earny Hotels app, which saves travelers money by helping them find the best possible hotel rate out there.

Earny is a consumer advocate service that helps make sure shoppers are never overpaying. Once you sign up for the service, you add receipts to the things you buy. Earny then searches for price drops in your purchases, claims the difference on your behalf, and awards you the refund. Yes, something like this exists, as amazing as that sounds!

While Earny itself covers a broad amount of items, the service has just launched a brand new feature that is much more focused on travel. It's called Earny Hotels, and it's all about price protection for global hotel reservations.

Earny Hotels

How does it work? Similar to the general service, it monitors for price differences in hotels. According to the official press release, the average lead time between when a guest books their hotel reservation and when they check-in is about 42 days. During that time, Earny has noticed major price drops. And, if you do a lot of research when searching for hotels, you know this is true: prices can fluctuate depending on the weather, the amount of time leading up to the trip, and more. When the price drops to something a lot lower than what you paid, you might seriously regret your original purchase - if you even realize it. Most people don't even bother to check prices on their own after they've already booked their hotel, missing out on potential savings.

But with Earny Hotels, you don't have to check on your own — that's the whole point. When you book a refundable hotel room in a major hotel chain (like the Marriott or the Hilton) and on a travel site like Priceline, Expedia, or Orbitz, Earny automatically monitors for a better price on that room. If it finds one, it notifies you, then gives you the option to re-book that room at a lower rate. So, you know that horrible feeling you get in the pit of your stomach when you realize that if you had just done a little more internet research you could have saved $50 on a room? That feeling can be non-existent, thanks to Earny Hotels.

Earny Hotels

And it's not just all talk — the savings will add up. The company says they can save users an average of $75 each stay, and they predict more than $1 million in potential savings for users on day one.

You can use Earny Hotels once you sign up, and signing up also ensures you'll have access to their exclusive hotel deals year-round. It's basically a really great, easy, and convenient way to make sure you're booking a hotel at the cheapest price possible. Because who doesn't want to do that?