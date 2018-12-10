Despite maintaining a consistently, um, let's say "contentious" relationship over the years, on Sunday, Dec. 9, Peter Griffin gave a touching eulogy at the funeral for his former supervisor, Angela. OK, technically it was for "Angela" — but the Family Guy tribute was actually for Carrie Fisher, too. Fisher had been the voice behind the Pawtucket Brewery boss since the character first appeared back in the 2005 episode "Jungle Love." Her last appearance was in 2017's "Don't Be A Dickens at Christmas," and though she was only featured in 25 episodes, Angela, as well as Fisher, made quite the impression.

The episode, titled "Pawtucket Pete," aired on Sunday, Dec. 9, and featured a tearful eulogy for Angela delivered, not entirely successfully by Peter. And, of course, his final ode to her was just as funny and sincere as she was. He began his speech by hilariously quoting a ton of lyrics from sitcom theme songs — including the Mary Tyler Moore Show, Friends, and Cheers — some more effective and applicable than others. "So no one told you life was gonna be this way," Peter said, pausing to clap before adding, "Angela" to the famous Friends theme song.

"But at least Angela died doing what she loved," he continued, "Swimming less than 20 minutes after she had eaten."

The remainder of Peter's speech, though, definitely harkened back to Fisher, herself — much more so than the complicated, gruff character she voiced. He described Angela/Fisher as, "fearless, spontaneous, honest — about herself, just as much as she was about the world around her." He then went on to say,

"She had grace, courage, and an unmatched zest for life. She may be gone, but her voice will live on in DVD and Hulu Plus and tiny, droid-projected messages. I may have lost a boss, but heaven has gained a princess."

That last part was clearly a nod to her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, and if you weren't crying before, you're probably crying now. Pass the tissues, please.

In an interview about their plans for the farewell episode last year, the show's executive producer, Steve Callaghan, explained to Entertainment Weekly,

"[I]t’s very much intended and a respectful goodbye to both the character of Angela and also Carrie Fisher. Peter has a speech in there where he’s talking about Angela, but we the audience know that he’s also quite deliberately talking about Carrie Fisher."

In that same interview, Callaghan recalled working with Fisher in the recording booth, saying, "It was a blast." He went on, "She was always full of energy, really excited to be there."

Fans were, of course, devastated to say goodbye to both Angela and Fisher. One fan, @nicolekeaera, called the episode a "wonderful tribute to Princess Leia herself."

Fisher, 60, passed away on Dec. 27, 2016 after suffering a massive heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles. Just one day after the star's death, her mother, renowned actor Debbie Reynolds, suffered a reported stroke and passed away shortly thereafter.

Carrie Fisher may be gone, but she'll never be forgotten, and Family Guy's tribute to both her and Angela is a truly loving testament to that.