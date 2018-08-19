Listen up, AHS fans: the coven is for sure coming back for American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and they're going to be a force to be reckoned with. Why, you may ask? Ryan Murphy shared a photo of the reunited AHS: Coven stars, and it's downright spellbinding. And it definitely screams mortals beware.

Three of the witches who were first seen in AHS: Coven and who had previously been confirmed to appear in this new, insanely-star-studded Murder House/Coven crossover season, have been spotted in costume on Ryan Murphy's Instagram. The photo features Sarah Paulson dressed as the Supreme, Cordelia Goode, Stevie Nicks appears as her witch-y Coven alter ego, and Lily Rabe is back as Misty Day. Up until this point, not a ton of returning characters had truly been confirmed, aside from Paulson's trio of Cordelia, psychic Billie Dean from Murder House, and a new character called Venable.

Rabe was previously confirmed, but now it's certain that Misty Day is joining the Coven fun. Since it's a crossover with Murder House, she could also come back as Nora Montgomery, the lady of the original house. Paulson and Rabe stand alongside the legendary Nicks, who appeared in the third season as a fictionalized version of herself who is a white witch — a rumor that has followed around Nicks in real life for a while. Will Nicks play a bigger part this season? The AHS gods (or witches?) better grant our wishes and say 'yes'!

That wasn't the end of Ryan Murphy's info drop on Sunday. No, he also decided to release another cast picture on Twitter, and this time with more than twice the amount of returning witches. In the new image, those three are present, but so are Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Emma Roberts, and Frances Conroy. All in costume as their characters from Season 3.

This is kind of a big deal. As the September 12 premiere comes closer and closer, fans now have a way more solidified cast than before, and it includes almost all the main characters from Coven. Twitter was understandably losing.

The last we saw of them as a collective, the world had been exposed to the truth about witches (that they existed), and Cordelia was the reigning Supreme. Farmiga's Benson and Sidibe's Queenie were sort of her right-hand women.

However, Queenie was murdered in Season 5 — AHS: Hotel — when she checked in to The Hotel Cortez and was stabbed by James March (Evan Peters). To top it off, her blood was sucked out by Ramona Royale (Angela Bassett), one of the afflicted vampire-like beings turned by Lady Gaga's Countess Elizabeth.

In addition to Queenie being in the picture despite seemingly being dead, Misty has also already died, as did Madison Montgomery (Roberts). This adds fuel to the theory that time travel is involved, or even possibly that the Antichrist brings about an apocalypse and the Coven finds a way to reverse it all, going all the way back before any of them died.

Whatever is in store, Murder House and Coven proved that the show has shock value. And these new photos suggest that this time Apocalypse is for sure coming for our heads.