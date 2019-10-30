The First ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Photos Include An Easter Egg For Hillary Duff Stans

Hey now, hey now, these behind-the-scenes photos of the Lizzie McGuire reboot are what dreams are made of. On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Disney+ and Hilary Duff both shared snapshots of the new Lizzie McGuire show's first day of production. The photo that went up on the Disney+ social media accounts really got a lot of fans talking— especially the fans who are aware of Hilary Duff's love of alpacas. In the pic, Duff-as-Lizzie McGuire has an enormous plush alpaca toy slung over her shoulder. The post does not explain why Lizzie McGuire is traipsing around New York City with the stuffed animal, but this photo is a fun Easter egg for Duff fans who know how she feels about alpacas.

The Lizzie McGuire star really, really loves alpacas. So much so, her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, gave her a baby alpaca for Valentine’s Day. Ivan the alpaca does not live with Duff, but as she explained on Instagram on Feb. 10, that will change when she and Koma are “ready to be farm people.” Her "alpaca obsession" all started when, as she explained in a video that is available on the Younger Facebook page, she "started following alpaca accounts" on Instagram. And now it looks like the Disney+ revival of Lizzie McGuire will pay homage to Duff's alpaca obsession.

In the other photo, Duff stands in front of the Washington Square Arch. She is wearing the same outfit she has on in the alpaca photo, but the alpaca is nowhere to be seen. Fans will just have to wait to find out why Lizzie has a stuffed alpaca that is literally as tall as she is, as well as the reason why she did not bring the enormous alpaca to Washington Square Park.

Lizzie McGuire originally ran on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004, and a movie based on the series came out in August 2003. Back in August, Duff announced at D23 Expo that Lizzie McGuire would be coming back. A release date has not been announced. In the revival of the beloved '00s Disney Channel series, Lizzie is a 30-year-old working and living in NYC, and yes, her animated alter ego will be along for the ride, too. Keep those fingers crossed that Cartoon Lizzie has a cartoon alpaca pal.

Duff will be joined by at least three of her original Lizzie McGuire costars. On Oct. 24, Disney+ announced that the rest of the McGuire family is on board for the revival. Hallie Todd and Robert Carradine will reprise their roles as Lizzie's parents, and Jake Thomas will be back to play her younger brother, Matt.

There has not been any word on whether or not Lalaine and Adam Lamberg, who play, respectively, Miranda and Gordo, will return. However, as BuzzFeed pointed out on Oct. 25, Lalaine shared a screengrab of a text from Lamberg that she received the day Disney+ confirmed the McGuire family will be on the forthcoming Lizzie McGuire program. Fans will just have to wait to find out if Gordo and Miranda will be part of the Disney+ revival of Lizzie McGuire.

And everyone will have to wait to find out why Lizzie has to cart this comically big stuffed animal through one of the busiest cities in the world.