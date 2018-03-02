When hit HGTV series Fixer Upper fixes up its final house on April 3, don’t worry about bringing out the shiplap-lined tissues, because the Waco-based couple has a spinoff waiting just around the corner. As People reported on Thursday, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new show will premiere next month. Fixer Upper: Behind the Design will kick off on April 10 on HGTV. On a scale of one to 10, this is about as exciting as brand new crown moulding.

While Chip and Joanna won’t be filming any new renovations for this upcoming show, the series will give fans an even more behind-the-scenes look at what went into their projects. As you might’ve gleaned from the title, Behind the Design will give audiences a chance to see even more of what goes into Jo's design process. Joanna said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly,

“I can’t wait to show our fans how every piece of the design comes together before the final reveal. I want to nail every detail so that, when we walk away, Chip and I know we’ve given a family the one-of-a-kind home of their dreams.”

So if you’ve always wished Fixer Upper episodes were longer and/or featured more Jo moments, get ready to let this 15-episode offshoot roll into your heart like a brand new barn door on a meticulously designed track.

Each episode of Behind the Design will correspond to an old episode of Fixer Upper, like an extended cut or bonus web episode. And rather than make you rack your brain and try to remember what happened on the old episode of Fixer Upper that goes with the new episode of Behind the Design, HGTV's got your back. Each episode of Behind the Design will follow its respective episode of Fixer Upper.

On Sept. 26, 2017, Chip and Joanna announced on their website that their HGTV show would be ending the following year. They wrote,

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

In the post, Chip and Joanna confirmed that they had a spinoff in the works, too. “Season 5 begins in November and Behind the Design will follow shortly after,” they wrote. “There’s so much good, new stuff coming your way!”

Though Chip and Joanna are stepping away from the reality TV world soon, the couple is in no way stepping away from the house flipping world. They wrote in their announcement,

“We aren’t done renovating homes. We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren’t done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these things, we are just getting started.”

As if running a booming reno empire wasn’t already a major undertaking, the Gaineses have several other irons in the fire. They just opened a restaurant in their hometown, Joanna’s releasing her first cookbook, they have a homeware line at Target, and they have a furniture line at Living Spaces. And on the person life front, Chip and Jo are expecting their fifth child. Oh, and according to their blog, Chip is also training for a marathon. No rest for the flip-ed.

While 15 episodes of Behind the Design isn’t the same as, say, one more season of Fixer Upper, it sure will be nice to get some more Chip and Joanna content on HGTV after their original series draws to a close. They may be done shiplapping homes for television, but Chip and Jo sure aren’t done shiplapping our hearts.