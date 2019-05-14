Sound the bells (no, not those bells, Cersei), because HBO has unveiled the Game of Thrones documentary trailer. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is set to drop on HBO on Sunday, May 26, and judging by the preview, this doc will be just the thing the doctor will order when it is time to try to pull ourselves out of our "Oh, my Ghost, I am not ready to bid farewell to the original Game of Thrones series, I may never be ready to bid farewell to the original Game of Thrones series, and I do not know if I will even want to bid farewell to the original Game of Thrones series if I am one day ready" stupor. The eighth and final season of Thrones ends next Sunday, and the following weekend, director Jeanie Finlay’s two-hour documentary about the final season of the revered fantasy show will be there to help usher us into the post-Game of Thrones era.

The trailer for The Last Watch does not spoil who will ultimately wind up on the Iron Throne before next week's finale ends (assuming Drogon did not reduce the chair to piping hot iron soup during Daenerys's rampage, that is), but it does tease what the feature-length doc will bring to the small screen. In the preview, there are tears. There is snow. There are swords. There is time-lapse footage of set construction. There is a closeup on an actor’s face as multiple makeup artists apply special effects makeup. There are horses. There are green screens. There are stunts. There are more swords. There is the last table read. There is at least one "winter is coming" joke. Oh, and swords. There are lots and lots of swords.

GameofThrones on YouTube

Per the press release, the documentary is "an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers," as well as "a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”

Is there a Valyrian word for the feeling that hits you like a punch to the gut every time you remember Game of Thrones will be over and done with in less than a week? Because I sure would like to use that word right about now.

Will this documentary show us even more behind-the-scenes peeks at Bran and the Night King hanging out on set together under an umbrella? I sure hope so, because the photo of Bran, the Night King, and the umbrella that Isaac Hempstead Wright shared after "The Long Night" aired means everything to me. As far as I am concerned, there is no such thing as "too many photos and/or videos of Bran and the Night King and the umbrella."

Whatever the case, this Game of Thrones documentary is going to be like giant's milk for my soul.