The final season of Game Of Thrones is coming — very soon, in fact. But before the HBO series officially says goodbye fans will get to take a closer look at the making of the end. On Wednesday (March 27), HBO announced a two-hour Game Of Thrones final season documentary that will focus on the filming of Season 8. And no surprise, the doc will be full of blood, sweat, and tears. Oh, so many tears.

Mark your calendar and stock up on the tissues because on May 26 HBO will air Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch on cable, HBO Now, and HBO Go. For this full length documentary, British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay spent a year embedded in the GoT set to get an inside look at how the final six episodes were made. With unfettered and unprecedented access, fans will likely get an inside look at the biggest battle in Game Of Thrones history, which was filmed in Northern Ireland.

Not to mention, a look at the season that most likely boasts the biggest death toll in the show's history. HBO confirmed as much last year, when the network basically said everyone's going to die this year. It's something Arya herself, Maisie Williams might have confirmed in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, warning viewers that "there's a lot of death this year."

According to an HBO press release, the documentary "delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland."

The documentary will be an "up-close and personal report," according to HBO, that will get down and dirty, sometimes literally, with the cast and crew as they "contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers." Of course, there will be no spoilers to reveal here since the documentary airs a week after the Game Of Thrones finale.

Instead, the doc will help fans better understand what it was like for those involved with the show to say goodbye. Of course, that means there will be tears being that Sophie Turner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Kit Harington have all revealed in recent interviews that there goodbyes were full of tears. But, HBO wants the doc to be more than tearjerker.

"This is a funny, heartbreaking story," the official statement said, "told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world - and then have to say goodbye to it." Basically, prepare to feel all the feels while watching this one.

This isn't the only Game Of Thrones featurette fans will get. Last year it was announced that there will be a Game Of Thrones reunion special hosted by Conan O'Brien, but it won't be available via HBO. It will instead be a bonus feature included on the complete box set of the series.

Those fans willing to pay will get a little extra time with their favorite Game Of Thrones actors — and maybe, just a little bit of onset tea.