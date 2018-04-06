Do you think you know how Game of Thrones will end? Well, Joe Dempsie has some bad news for you. In a new interview with Metro, the actor revealed that he doesn't think anyone has guessed the show's grand finale — and as far as he's concerned, that's a good thing.

While he admitted that he doesn't think the showrunners spend too much time absorbing the many fan theories surrounding Game of Thrones in the first place, he still sounds certain that the end will surprise many viewers. Dempsie explained to Metro,

"I'm sure David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] don't pay too much attention to people's theories and speculation there is all over the internet, but it would be a bit of an anti-climax if a well popularized theory turned out to be the way it ended. There's many pitfalls and I think they really have achieved that with this. It's an ending I don't think many people will be expecting, and I think, on reflection, people will really, really enjoy."

As you can tell from Dempsie's comments, he's careful not to give too much away, aside from the fact that he at least appears to be satisfied by the ending. The only other clue viewers have been given is that quite a few fan favorites likely won't make it to the end of Season 8. At a "Best of HBO" panel in March, Francesca Orsi, HBO's SVP of drama, said the tears were flowing at the final table read. She shared, "None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one by one they started falling down to their deaths. By the very end, everyone looked down and looked up and tears were in their eyes."

No one can argue that an unexpected and heartbreaking ending doesn't fit Game of Thrones' style. Westeros has always been a deadly place, and with the long winter finally upon the characters, the final six episodes were always going to be brutal. However, surely there will be a few survivors in the end, and it sounds like Gendry might just be one of them.

After dodging Cersei's gold cloaks, narrowly avoiding being sacrificed by Melisandre, and somehow rowing his way to safety in Season 3, Gendry seems to have nine lives. Earlier this week, Dempsie told Digital Spy that he's been filming a "fair bit" and that he's "done well out of it this year." He also discussed what it was like to see the final climax unfold. The actor said,

"Not even necessarily just from a character point-of-view, [but] from a personal point of view – to be stood there on the set when they're making that ending... that end game. So yeah, I'm very happy to be involved and be on set for season 8."

Does this mean Gendry will survive the battle with the white walkers? Not necessarily. After all, the Game of Thrones cast is brilliant at evading questions, and it's best not to read too much into anything they say in regards to the show. The fantasy hit takes its secrecy to extremes, so if the ending does end up being as unexpected as Dempsie says it is, then it will be in line with how the writers ran the previous seven seasons.

Ultimately, Dempsie is just pleased that his character will be part of Season 8 at all. "To be alive and back when it's really reaching the end is perfect," he told Metro. "It's been a perfect arc for me."

If the ending truly is completely unexpected then there's a chance that Daenerys, Jon, and even Gendry are out of luck when it comes to claiming the Iron Throne. Who knows if there will even be a throne to claim? Game of Thrones' final chapter could deliver almost anything, and it's nice to know that the last great mystery is still unsolved.