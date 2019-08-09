Spoilers ahead for GLOW Season 3. In GLOW Season 3, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling have left behind their worn-down gym and jumped right into their new Las Vegas residency. And fans will be happy to know the GLOW Season 3 soundtrack reflects that: in addition to the show's usual '80s hits are classing lounge songs and show tunes befitting of the women's new (if temporary) home base.

Just like in the very first episode, Patty Smyth and Scandal's "The Warrior" plays during the opening credits of the Season 3 premiere. And later, another female-led rock song gets its time to shine when Heart's "Barracuda" plays during a mud wrestling match between Cherry and Carmen. But with the introduction of Kevin Cahoon's drag performer Bobby Barnes and the glitz and glamor of the Las Vegas Strip, the soundtrack opens itself up to more than just the series' usual '80s bops — though it's not without its callbacks. During a scene with Debbie, Ruth gets to channel Barbra Streisand just as she did with Yentl in Season 1, breaking out into a rendition of "His Love Makes Me Beautiful" from Funny Girl.

Check out more of the top Season 3 musical moments below.

"Quando Quando Quando" By Engelbert Humperdinck Engelbert Humperdinck - Topic on YouTube Engelbert Humperdinck's "Quando Quando Quando" will transport you right to a '60s Vegas club when it plays in the first episode as the women pack into the elevator and head to their opening night party.

"Baby Let Me Kiss You" By Fern Kinney The women of GLOW engage in some sexy time during the beginning of "Hot Tub Club," and Fern Kinney's sultry "Baby Let Me Kiss You" is the perfect accompaniment.

"Disorder" By Joy Division Joy Division - Topic on YouTube Joy Division's "Disorder" plays during a difficult scene in which Debbie, struggling with the pressure society puts on women's bodies, begins purging after a meal.

"Yes" By Liza Minnelli Drag performer Bobby Barnes proves what a star he is while belting Liza Minnelli's "Say Yes," even if it doesn't get Bash to invest in his show. The song is originally from the Kander and Ebb musical 70, Girls, 70, but Minnelli made it her own during her TV special Liza with Z. And with Bobby's encouragement, Sheila gets to do her own take on Minnelli in the very next episode.

"Dancin' The Night Away" By Voggue UnidiscMusic on YouTube The GLOW women get their disco on thanks to the duo Voggue when they switch roles in the ring during "Freaky Tuesday."

"Light Of A Clear Blue Morning" By Dolly Parton Fleetwood Mac's "Gypsy" kicks off "Outward Bound," in which the women leave the Vegas strip for a night in the wilderness at Red Rock Canyon. But the last song featured in the episode — "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" by Dolly Parton — feels especially poignant, as many of the women reveal some painful stories. The lyrics are particularly meaningful for Sheila, who finally takes off her wolf costume and reveals herself to the rest of the women.

"When The Chips Are Down" By Ricky Nelson Sam doesn't tell anyone that he experiences a heart attack in "Hollywood Homecoming." And rather than focus on his health as his doctor instructs, he downs a glass of liquor to celebrate Justine asking him to direct her movie. So while the chips aren't really down for Sam with his new success, he's still living on the edge when "When the Chips Are Down" by Ricky Nelson plays during the end credits.

"Cities In Dust" By Siouxsie And The Banshees SiouxsieBansheesVEVO on YouTube "Cities in the Dust" by Siouxsie and the Banshees plays during a time lapse of Ruth taking off her wrestling makeup, with the lyric "your city lies in dust" ringing particularly true to Ruth's dying dreams of being an actor.

"Running Up That Hill" By Kate Bush KateBushMusic on YouTube Bobby and Sandy's (Geena Davis) rendition of "I'm Glad That I'm Not Young Anymore" at the AIDS benefit is cut short when a group sets fire to the venue, forcing the party outside. Kate Bush's "Running Up the Hill" plays as the guests look at the homophobic slurs graffitied outside, heartbroken that their prideful night has been ruined by a hate crime.