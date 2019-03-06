The end times are here, and so is a show about them: Neil Gaiman’s limited series Good Omens is coming to Amazon Prime May 31, and in the new Good Omens trailer, Michael Sheen and David Tennant have undeniable chemistry as an angel and demon (respectively), who must team up to save the world from Armageddon by finding the Antichrist. Biblical hi-jinks ensue!

Based on the 1990 fantasy novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Prachett, the six-episode series Good Omens tells the story of the unlikely team of angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) who have no choice but to join forces to save the world from the apocalypse. Which will be brought on by the Anti-Christ. Who just happens to be an 11 year-old boy.

The first trailer released on Wednesday, March 6, introduced the conflict while also proving that there could be no better casting to helm the Amazon series, written by Gaiman, who also serves as the showrunner. Sheen and Tennant are a perfectly imperfect pair. Even though Aziraphale, a quite uptight angel, whines to the devilishly charming Crowley that they have nothing in common (and he doesn't even like him!), it's clear that in their quest to stop the impending apocalypse, they become friends.

In fact, Aziraphale and Crowley are more than friends, according to the cast. "It’s almost deeper than a friendship, because they’ve known each other for such a long time," Tennant told reporters at New York Comic-Con. "For all of history. They’re almost like a marriage aren’t they? They’re two halves of the same being by the end of the story." And Sheen and Tennant's on-screen chemistry was almost like magic — or a miracle. "It was instantly wonderful between the two of them," Gaiman said at Comic-Con.

The rest of the cast is expansive and impressive: a star of the new trailer is Jon Hamm, who plays a very smug archangel Gabriel, Aziraphale's boss. There are also glimpses of Nick Offerman, Michael McKean, and Adria Arjona, who teams up with Aziraphale and Crowley to save the world, and a look at the giant animated Satan who is voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch. (Unfortunately we don't hear Frances McDormand as the voice of god, who is also the series' narrator.) The trailer also reveals glimpses at the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, who ride in on motorbikes.

Fans also got their first glimpse of Aziraphale and Crowley on Gaiman's Twitter. The author, producer and show-runner tweeted a photo of Sheen and Tennant in costume when filming started in September 2017, and they both have amazing hair: Sheen’s gone all white and David Tennant has a lovely bright red lob (long bob).

If you want to prepare thyself for the apocalypse as the trailer advises, the Good Omens Twitter has tons of updates, as does Neil Gaiman's. Fans can also, of course, read the 1990 fantasy novel that the series is based on. The end is coming on May 31, so you best prepare yourself.