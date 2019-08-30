American baking fans, check your FOMO at the door, because The Great British Baking Show Season 7 premiere is coming to Netflix on Aug. 30, according to a new report from Entertainment Weekly. That's a big deal for a couple of reasons: this marks the first time global fans of the show will be able to watch alongside British fans, and it also appears to be the first time Netflix has opted to release the episodes on a weekly basis.

The new season's first episode just premiered on Tuesday, Aug. 27, on the U.K.'s Channel 4. That means viewers located outside of the U.K. will only have to avoid spoilers for a few days between episodes, versus previous years when they would have to dodge spoilers for months as they waited for the show's stateside premiere. Quick, someone call Paul Hollywood, because Netflix just earned themselves one of his coveted handshakes for making this dream come true for American viewers.

While Netflix hasn't officially announced the premiere schedule for Season 7, the streamer seemingly gave itself away on the show's official page. The main page for The Great British Bake Off reads: "New Episode Coming Friday." In other words, go ahead and call your friends, because your Friday night plans have officially been cancelled.

Season 7 will see judges Hollywood and Prue Leith return to the tent with hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig. Meanwhile, this year's lineup of amateur home bakers trying to avoid soggy bottoms is younger than ever before. More than half of the 13 contestants are in their 20s this time around. Contestants vying to be crowned the winner this season include a student, a sportswear fashion designer, and an international health adviser.

Whoever wins may end up changing careers for good. Although all of the competitors are amateur bakers, previous winners and contestants have moved on to lucrative careers as TV personalities and cookbook authors after appearing on the show. Perhaps the most famous winner remains Nadiya Hussain, who has published several books, starred in multiple cooking shows, and even baked Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday cake.

The future could be equally bright for the show's latest crop of contestants. But no matter where they end up, fans will no doubt enjoy watching them bake cakes, bread, and obscure pastries over the next few weeks. The Great British Baking Show is one of TV's most reliably cozy competition series, and getting a weekly dose of the baking goodness is a bit like being offered permission to relax at least once every week for the next couple of months.

Channel 4 on YouTube

The show makes for easy viewing, but there's nothing simple about the challenges the contestants face in the now infamous tent each week. Whether they're constructing complex gingerbread houses or whipping up vegan baked goods, the participants pour their hearts and souls into each and every bake. And when one of them falters, the others almost always rally around their fellow competitor. The Great British Baking Show is nothing if not an uplifting celebration of baked goods — and knowing that Netflix will be serving up television's best dessert sooner than expected is already making us weepy (in a good way).