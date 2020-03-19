If you're looking for a way to make your self-quarantine time brighter, you're in luck. The Hallmark Channel is hosting a Christmas movie marathon in March, Entertainment Tonight reported on Thursday, March 19. Because there's no better way to spread joy than by getting in the holiday spirit, just ask the individuals who are putting up Christmas decorations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Christmas movie marathon begins Friday, March 20 at 12 p.m. EST/PST and will run through Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m. EST/PST. Viewers will be able to watch 27 original "Countdown to Christmas" movies. The marathon starts with A Christmas Detour starring Candace Cameron Bure and concludes with Lacey Chabert's Christmas in Rome. Hallmark fans can also expect the debut of In the Key of Love starring Laura Osnes and Scott Michael Foster (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), which will still air as scheduled on March 12 at 9 p.m. EST/PST.

Hallmark Christmas movies are something fans look forward to every year. Typically, the anticipated countdown begins in October, with old and new movies airing through December. Hallmark also hosts its annual Christmas in July marathon. For many, the beloved movies are a highlight and definitely serve as a welcome distraction now more than ever.

This is just one of many ways others are trying to uplift people during this time of uncertainty. For example, multiple celebrities have been using social media and the internet to their advantage. From musicians hosting virtual concerts, to actors live tweeting their shows, to the Netflix Party extension allowing people to watch TV and movies with their friends while social distancing, there's no shortage of entertainment right now.

Thankfully, Hallmark Channel is contributing in all the right ways when many need holiday joy the most. ET published the complete Christmas movie marathon schedule, so be sure to check that out and plan your night of social distancing accordingly.

Friday, March 20

12 p.m. A Christmas Detour

2 p.m. Holiday Date

4 p.m. A Christmas Love Story

6 p.m. Mingle All the Way

8 p.m. Christmas Under Wraps

10 p.m. Crown for Christmas

Saturday, March 21

12 a.m. The Christmas Cottage

2 a.m. Royal Christmas

3:30 a.m. Marry Me at Christmas

5 a.m. A Very Merry Mix-Up

7 a.m. Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

9 a.m. Snow Bride

11 a.m. Switched for Christmas

1 p.m. Christmas at Dollywood

3 p.m. The Nine Lives of Christmas

5 p.m. Christmas at the Plaza

7 p.m. Christmas Town

Sunday, March 22

12 a.m. Picture a Perfect Christmas

2 a.m. The Sweetest Christmas

4 a.m. Coming Home for Christmas

6 a.m. Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

8 a.m. Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

10 am. Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

12 p.m. A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

2 p.m. Christmas Under the Stars

4 p.m. Write Before Christmas

6 p.m. Christmas in Rome

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.