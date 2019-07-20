If you're going on vacation, you're probably looking for some rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation — which some might describe as "wellness." Yet you may not be thinking specifically about visiting the healthiest cities in the world . In fact, the word "wellness" has become such a nebulous and overused term, it's easy to make fun of it. Yet improving your physical and mental health will improve every area of your life, so working toward wellness is nothing to take lightly, as long as your method of choice is actually helping.

While wellness has become something of a trend, it's embraced more in some places than others. There are some cities where people who do yoga, drink alkaline water, and put EMF-blocking stickers on their phones are met with eye-rolls and others where they’re basically the whole population. If you’re a wellness fanatic, going to or living in a wellness-centered city can help you work toward your health goals and meet like-minded people.

No matter what part of the world you want to visit, there are cities all over where you can improve your mental, emotional, and spiritual health. Here are some places that provide plentiful opportunities for visitors and residents alike to explore different facets of wellness.

1. Los Angeles, California Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images LA is known for its obsession with wellness for good reason. Not only does it house all sorts of bodyworkers, reiki practitioners, and healers; it’s also home to many spas with offerings ranging from chakra massages to Ayurveda treatments. Stay in Santa Monica, Venice, or Marina del Rey for prime access to these opportunities, as well as the healing powers of the ocean water.

2. Bali, Indonesia The cliche about people finding themselves in Bali didn’t come from nowhere. The island is replete with healing centers, whether your interests are yoga, raw food, spas, empowerment, or all of the above. You can go to Floating Leaf for a traditional Balinese shaman experience, check out yoga classes and traditional spa treatments at Ubud Bodyworks, or catch a cacao ceremony at Pyramids of Chi. If you're looking to splurge on a vacation, the island is home to two wellness-focused Four Seasons resorts: Jimbaran Bay, where you can take classes like "trust yoga" with a partner, and Sayan, where you can study meditation with a Buddhist nun.

3. Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Nicoya Peninsula is located in a “blue zone” — a place where people often make it to 100. This may be because of its high-quality water, sunny weather, and family-oriented culture. The peninsula includes parts of the provinces of Guanacaste, where there's an all-inclusive life enhancement resort called Rythmia, and Puntarenas, which is home to a cultural center and famous aquarium.

4. Marrakech, Morocco You have not truly experienced a spa until you’ve been to a Moroccan spa. In Marrakech’s famous spas, you can get a “Hammam” treatment, where someone will scrub you with an exfoliant so hard that it hurts, but you will walk away feeling refreshed and renewed. A trip to Marrakech also gives you the chance to buy healing herbs, spices, and bath products from the market.

5. New York, New York Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images News/Getty Images You can find pretty much anything in New York (aside from peace and quiet), so it's no surprise that it's home to many different wellness activities. There's every kind of yoga from anti-gravity to kundalini as well as a number of high-end spas, such as 1 Hotels' Bamford Spa, known for its signature massage, and Shibui Spa, famous for its traditional Japanese treatments.