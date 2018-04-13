She has yet to physically appear in the franchise, but Frozone's wife steals the Incredibles 2 trailer anyway. Honey returns with a flawless suggestion for her husband at the end of the full-length trailer, and Twitter is loving it. Much like in the first movie, it seems she's still all about that boss life. As Frozone prepares to super-suit up, Honey calls from off-camera, "Where you going ASAP? You better be back ASAP."

Honey is part of a bigger theme of women being in charge in the Incredibles 2 trailer, and it's beyond awesome. In addition to her exquisitely telling Frozone like it is, there's also Elastigirl being the new face of superheroes, Violet being her best self, and Edna schooling Mr. Incredible on Jack-Jack's combustibility. The women of the Incredibles franchise are all clearly living their best lives, but Honey might just be the internet's favorite.

Frozone's wife was never onscreen during The Incredibles, but she was still responsible for one of the movie's biggest laughs. In a particularly iconic scene, Frozone is frantically looking for his super-suit in order to help his old pal, Mr. Incredible, save the day. It turns out that Honey has hidden it because she doesn't want her husband skipping out on a dinner party that she's been planning for six months, even if he is trying to help save the world. Frozone tells her, "You tell me where my suit is, woman! We are talking about the greater good!" To which Honey hilariously responds:

"'Greater good'? I am your wife! I'm the greatest good you are ever gonna get!"

See? She's always been amazing, and it looks like Honey has only gotten cooler with time. And the internet is definitely taking notice.

While there are plenty of moments in the trailer that are just as incredible as the family at the center of the film, there's something about the way Honey makes sure her husband stays grounded that is so refreshing. Sure, he's a superhero, but that's just part of his life, and his wife is determined to make sure he doesn't forget it. The fact that she uses comebacks to get her point across is something that fans of the movies seem to love.

Twitter users were quick to point out that Honey's comeback game is still unparalleled.

Meanwhile, others just want the movie to feature way more of the character. Yes, her one-liners are great, but it's time to properly meet Honey. It's clear that she has way more to contribute to the franchise than just clever asides.

Listen up, Pixar, the world wants to see Honey in action this time around.

Whether or not she finally gets the onscreen appearance that she deserves, one thing everyone seems to agree on is that Honey is a total inspiration. She is the level of cool everyone should aspire to be.

As some Twitter users pointed out, Honey is already a legend because of how much she can do with so few words.

There's no official word on just how much Honey fans can expect in Incredibles 2, but even if it's just this one moment, she'll probably still be the best part. And that's saying something, because this franchise is stacked with wonderful, scene-stealing characters. Still, it would be nice for Frozone's wife to get more than one-liners this time around.

No matter what happens in the second movie, it feels safe to say that Honey would be pleased with the reaction her comeback skills are generating on social media. She may not have a super-suit — at least not one that's been shown — but she's still the very definition of incredible in the eyes of the fans.