Spoilers for Jessica Jones Season 3 ahead. So long, street level heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the diligent New Yorkers who pepper their world. The new season of Jessica Jones marks the end of Netflix's Marvel run, but there are a few returns and comic book surprises left in this last adventure. The Easter Eggs in Jessica Jones Season 3 reference some Marvel favorites and provide a little closure as well.

As you likely know, the Marvel characters that made up the Defenders — Matt Murdock, Luke Cage, Claire Temple, Colleen Wing, Danny Rand, and Jessica Jones — will no longer grace our streaming queues. Their individual series, as well as The Punisher, have all been canceled. Maybe one day these heroes will be hired by Disney+ but until then, this is the end.

In Season 3, Jessica is trying to use her powers for good while working within the system. That's something that the larger MCU addressed with the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War, and has been debated on all the Netflix series as well. Jessica Jones is not a huge fan of being categorized a superhero or teaming up with other vigilantes like her — and she says so, often, in Season 3. No matter how much she cares, and she cares so much, her good deeds are almost never unpunished.

Meanwhile, her newly powered former BFF Trish Walker is not interested following rules to save people in need — and well on her way to becoming Hellcat from Marvel comics. When we check back in with them in Season 3, here are the other ways Jessica Jones references the larger universe that our hero drinks to forget.

Episodes 1 - 4 David Giesbrecht/Netflix Coming in hot, minutes into Episode 1 a child spats at Jessica that "Captain America would never have done this," essentially calling her a bad superhero. Famously, Jessica once only referred to Steve Rogers as "flag guy," but the series is a little more blatant with its Avengers references now. Maybe the fact that Cap did all those public school PSAs has something to do with it. To become Hellcat, Trish uses her love of self-defense training to really hone her enhanced reflexes. She briefly mentions Dr. Karl Malus' experiment, saying that it worked. Her vigilante disguise, with a pop of yellow and a black mask, is like the Disney bounding version of the Hellcat suit. Jessica asks if she's a cat burgler, too, a nice joking nod to that alias. There are more jokes about her costume in Episode 2, where she even tries on a cat mask and scoffs "hell no" at it, something Luke Cage has done with nods to his character's cornier costumes in the comics as well. Other returns include Jeri Hogarth, who now has Jess' neighbor Malcolm under her employ. When someone makes a snide comment about Hogarth representing dangerous vigilantes, she replies "only a couple of them," referencing not only Jessica but Danny Rand, of course. Jessica also derides someone for assuming all masked heroes know each other. Detective Eddy Costa, who has worked with Jones before, is back too. Finally, in case you were wondering, Netflix Marvel institutions such as the New York Bulletin and Metro-General Hospital are both still in business. In Episode 2, Trish's coworker mistakenly refers to Jessica Jones (we think) as "Jennifer something" — which is quite possibly an Easter Egg alluding to Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk, who joined the Heroes for Hire in the comics. Then comes Jessica's newest love interest Erik Gelden, played by Benjamin Walker. His Marvel comics equivalent is Mind-Wave, though his psychic powers are slightly different in the Netflix series. In the comics, he used a helmet to boost his powers. On the series, he serves as a super judge of character.